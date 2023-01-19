COUNCILPERSON NADINE HUNT-ROBINSON WILL NOT RUN FOR REELECTION

Hits: 8

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2023. January 19, 2023:

Democratic City Committee Chair, Tim James, announced in a communication to District Leaders that Councilperson Nadine Hunt-Robinson has announced she will not run for reelection in the fall.

Ms. Hunt-Robinson was the first African-American Woman elected to the Common Council in 2014 when Benjamin Boykin was elected to the Westchester County Legislature. In January of 2020 she became the first African-American woman to be elected Council President.

Nominations for the Common Council seats were requested to be sent to the nominating committee by January 23.

Jenn Puja and Vicki Presser will run for reelection

Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson of the White Plains Common Council.