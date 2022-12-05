CITY BREAKS GROUND ON HAMILTON GREEN THURSDAY.

Hits: 29
RXR and The Cappelli Organization to Join with City and County Officials for Groundbreaking of Hamilton Green
RXR and The Cappelli Organization will break ground on Phase I of their inaugural mall-to-housing conversion project currently referred to as Hamilton Green. The state-of-the-art residential project will replace the shuttered White Plains Mall with four mixed-income multifamily buildings totaling 860 rental units, including 78 on-site affordable units, accessible open space, underground parking, as well as a variety of dining, retail, and commercial spaces. Phase I of Hamilton Green includes the creation of two residential buildings: 7 Cottage – a 12-story, 162-unit building, and 240 Hamilton – a 25-story, 308-unit tower.