CITY BREAKS GROUND ON HAMILTON GREEN THURSDAY.

FIRST PHASE OF HAMILTON GREEN THE LONG AWAITED RENAISSANCE OF THE NOW RAZED WHITE PLAINS MALL WILL BREAK GROUND THURSDAY MORNING ON PHASE 1 CONSTRUCTION OF 2 APARTMENT BUILDINGS DEPICTED IN OUTLINES SUPERIMPOSED ON THIS RENDERING, WITH CEREMONIAL REMOVAL OF THE FORMER WHITE PLAINS MALL MARQUEE .Rendering from RXR and The Cappelli Organization

RXR and The Cappelli Organization to Join with City and County Officials for Groundbreaking of Hamilton Green

RXR and The Cappelli Organization will break ground on Phase I of their inaugural mall-to-housing conversion project currently referred to as Hamilton Green. The state-of-the-art residential project will replace the shuttered White Plains Mall with four mixed-income multifamily buildings totaling 860 rental units, including 78 on-site affordable units, accessible open space, underground parking, as well as a variety of dining, retail, and commercial spaces. Phase I of Hamilton Green includes the creation of two residential buildings: 7 Cottage – a 12-story, 162-unit building, and 240 Hamilton – a 25-story, 308-unit tower.