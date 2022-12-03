Hits: 0

WESTCHESTER: 6,676 CASES IN MONTH OF NOVEMBER. MOST CASES IN MONTH SINCE AUGUST. 39TH WEEK OF MORE THAN 1,000 NEW CASES A WEEK.

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE & NEWS ROUNDUP. December 2, 2022 11:40 P.M.

Covid, respiratory diseases and flu cases are filling hospitals with cases U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Friday. He urged Americans to take precaution.

In Westchester County this week, there have been 1,858 new cases in 7 days since Thanksgiving Day, 265 a day up from 202 a day the previous 7 days November 17 to 23, and up from 173 a day November 6 o 12. The fall wave is ahead of last November positives 6,676 through November 30 compared to 4,074 from last November.

The 1,858 Covid infections are the highest in Westchester since the week of July 31 to August 6, when the county recorded 2,062 after the July surge.

In 18 days since the Veterans Day 3-Day weekend Westchester has seen the number of cases go from 1,214 a week to 1,388 after the first days of this week.

The county is on its way to its 39 consecutive week of over 1,000 cases a week.

Nationally, Pediatric hospitals are seeing high cases of children suffer from the three diseases and many are making room in office, gift shops and play areas and tents.

Adult hospitals are being overwhelmed.

Murthy announced health officials are poised to send in troops and FEMA personnel, ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile, declaring the U.S. at epidemic levels of the flu.

Murthy strongly advised persons to handwash, mask in crowds, stay home if sick.

He again called for yet another time, to get the COVID and flu vaccines.

“It’s more important than ever … that we take these measures, because they’re one way that we can take care of our kids, [and] also relieve the strain on health care workers.”

“We are also working closely with them (hospitals) to coordinate so that across a given region or a state, beds can be utilized at the most efficient.”

U.S. COVID hospitalizations are rising.

The seven-day average approached 5,000 last week after hovering for months.

U.S. flu hospitalizations doubled from last week, according to the CDC. Flu cases this week were the highest since fall 2010, 9 million cases of flu this fall, and 4,500 deaths.

“But we need people to use these tools,” he added, urging Americans to get the new Omicron booster if it’s been two months or longer since their last COVID jab.

