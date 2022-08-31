FLASH! SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER ANNOUNCES NEW SUSTAINABLE RATE: GREEN ONLY ENERGY RATE DOUBLES TO 15.1 CTS PER KWH GUARANTEED FOR 2 YEARS. NEW STANDARD RATE IS 13.3 CTS. PER KWH HOUR.

Hits: 22

WHITE PLAINS AND 23 OTHER MUNICIPALITIES TO RESUME SERVICE WITH SUSTAINABLE NOV 1.



WPCNR THE POWER STORY. From Sustainable Westchester. (EDITED) August 31, 2022:

After a brief pause in providing electricity supply service,

Westchester Power, a program of nonprofit, Sustainable Westchester, is set to resume

services this Fall for the 24* participating municipalities.

The New Contract

After an open bidding process, a contract has been awarded to Constellation New Energy

for a two year term that begins November 1, 2022 and runs until October 31, 2024, with

rates as follows:

100% Renewable Supply: 15.128 cents/kWh (previously was 7.48 CTS/kwh)

Standard Supply: 13.364 cents/kwh



“The goal of the Westchester Power program is to be able to deliver consumer choice, a

positive environmental impact and access to renewable energy at competitive rates,” states

Nina Orville, Executive Director of Sustainable Westchester.

“The extreme and unexpected market volatility this year forced us to delay the solicitation and ultimately to pause the supply service, so we are glad that we will now be able to restore the Westchester Power

option for residents and small businesses. While it has been a challenging process, we are

grateful to the participating municipalities who worked closely with us and continued to show

their support for this important clean energy initiative,” she added.

The six year-old program continues to serve as the New York State model for community energy programs, offering 100% renewable energy, along with a standard supply option, to residents and small businesses in participating cities, towns and villages across Westchester.



Marketplace conditions, driven by global events (e.g., the war in Ukraine), have resulted in

the price of natural gas, the primary driver for the electricity market, more than tripling in just

a year and a half. Market volatility and rate uncertainty necessitated a brief pause in the

Westchester Power electricity service upon the lapse of the previous contract that expired

on June 30, 2022.t



“We went into the bid carrying the collective trepidation of all of our experience with this

volatile market over the past year which saw Con Edison utility rates as high as 17 cents

and averaging over 11 cents through August. Though the new contract rates are much

higher than our last contract, we’re pleased that our bid results are competitive with today’s

rates for renewable energy from the major ESCOs which range from the low 16 cents to

well over 19 cents,” noted Dan Welsh, Sustainable Westchester’s Program Director for

Westchester Power.

“Staying at the lowest end of comparable offerings, as the program has

done consistently in the past, was an important benchmark for us” continues Dan Welsh.

The daily news has not shown any signs that the market pressures from the war in Ukraine,

natural gas exports, and climate change will lessen. In that context, the fixed price format

continues to provide an insurance against this continued market volatility as well as serving

as a price cap. The consumer-friendly nature of the program offers participants the ability to

opt out or in at any time without any fee or penalty.



Program Scope

The program continues to provide electricity supply to residents of the City of Yonkers

(under a separate contract through November 30, 2023) and to residents and small

businesses in participating Northern Westchester municipalities in the NYSEG utility service

area (under a separate contract that also runs through November 30, 2023).

Program Impact & Benefits

● Collective participation in the program has resulted in the reduction of 166,000 metric

tons of CO2 in 2021 which is the equivalent of taking 36,800 cars off the road for one

year.

● This vetted, proven program offers consumer choice without having to navigate the

confusing offers from Energy Services Companies (ESCOs).

● Without any penalties or complicated contracts, the program allows participants to

opt-in or out at any time at no cost.

● The fixed-rate structure provides protection from the variable and volatile electricity

supply pricing typical of the utility and serves as a price cap for participants for the

two years of the current Westchester Power program contract (November 1, 2022 –

October 30, 2024).

● The program offers competitive rates for renewable energy supply (vs. ESCOs)

● Nonprofit Sustainable Westchester provides education, clean energy advocacy, and

customer service. In this program there is no change in the delivery of your

electricity, billing process or emergency response – Con Edison continues to maintain

this function. (Please note that Westchester Power is not involved in the rate

structure for the delivery of electricity via Con Edison).

The Westchester Power program, regulated by the Public Service Commission, has also

laid the groundwork for additional clean energy programs that offer savings including:

● GridRewards™, a residential demand response program, that provides

energy, money savings as well as the opportunity to earn cash rewards for

energy savings action. Residents can find further information and sign-up at

sustainablewestchester.org/gridrewards.

● Community Solar, which provides up to 10% savings through solar credits on

residents electricity bills. Residents can find further information at

sustainablewestchester.org/solar

What’s Next for Residents in the 24 Participating Municipalities?