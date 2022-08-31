FLASH! SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER ANNOUNCES NEW SUSTAINABLE RATE: GREEN ONLY ENERGY RATE DOUBLES TO 15.1 CTS PER KWH GUARANTEED FOR 2 YEARS. NEW STANDARD RATE IS 13.3 CTS. PER KWH HOUR.

Hits: 22
WHITE PLAINS AND 23 OTHER MUNICIPALITIES TO RESUME SERVICE WITH SUSTAINABLE NOV 1.
WPCNR THE POWER STORY. From Sustainable Westchester. (EDITED) August 31, 2022:
After a brief pause in providing electricity supply service,
Westchester Power, a program of nonprofit, Sustainable Westchester, is set to resume
services this Fall for the 24* participating municipalities.
The New Contract
After an open bidding process, a contract has been awarded to Constellation New Energy
for a two year term that begins November 1, 2022 and runs until October 31, 2024, with
rates as follows:
100% Renewable Supply: 15.128 cents/kWh (previously was 7.48 CTS/kwh)
Standard Supply: 13.364 cents/kwh
“The goal of the Westchester Power program is to be able to deliver consumer choice, a
positive environmental impact and access to renewable energy at competitive rates,” states
Nina Orville, Executive Director of Sustainable Westchester.
“The extreme and unexpected market volatility this year forced us to delay the solicitation and ultimately to pause the supply service, so we are glad that we will now be able to restore the Westchester Power
option for residents and small businesses. While it has been a challenging process, we are
grateful to the participating municipalities who worked closely with us and continued to show
their support for this important clean energy initiative,” she added.
The six year-old program continues to serve as the New York State model for community energy programs, offering 100% renewable energy, along with a standard supply option, to residents and small businesses in participating cities, towns and villages across Westchester.
Marketplace conditions, driven by global events (e.g., the war in Ukraine), have resulted in
the price of natural gas, the primary driver for the electricity market, more than tripling in just
a year and a half. Market volatility and rate uncertainty necessitated a brief pause in the
Westchester Power electricity service upon the lapse of the previous contract that expired
on June 30, 2022.t
“We went into the bid carrying the collective trepidation of all of our experience with this
volatile market over the past year which saw Con Edison utility rates as high as 17 cents
and averaging over 11 cents through August. Though the new contract rates are much
higher than our last contract, we’re pleased that our bid results are competitive with today’s
rates for renewable energy from the major ESCOs which range from the low 16 cents to
well over 19 cents,” noted Dan Welsh, Sustainable Westchester’s Program Director for
Westchester Power.
“Staying at the lowest end of comparable offerings, as the program has
done consistently in the past, was an important benchmark for us” continues Dan Welsh.
The daily news has not shown any signs that the market pressures from the war in Ukraine,
natural gas exports, and climate change will lessen. In that context, the fixed price format
continues to provide an insurance against this continued market volatility as well as serving
as a price cap. The consumer-friendly nature of the program offers participants the ability to
opt out or in at any time without any fee or penalty.
Program Scope
The program continues to provide electricity supply to residents of the City of Yonkers
(under a separate contract through November 30, 2023) and to residents and small
businesses in participating Northern Westchester municipalities in the NYSEG utility service
area (under a separate contract that also runs through November 30, 2023).
Program Impact & Benefits
● Collective participation in the program has resulted in the reduction of 166,000 metric
tons of CO2 in 2021 which is the equivalent of taking 36,800 cars off the road for one
year.
● This vetted, proven program offers consumer choice without having to navigate the
confusing offers from Energy Services Companies (ESCOs).
● Without any penalties or complicated contracts, the program allows participants to
opt-in or out at any time at no cost.
● The fixed-rate structure provides protection from the variable and volatile electricity
supply pricing typical of the utility and serves as a price cap for participants for the
two years of the current Westchester Power program contract (November 1, 2022 –
October 30, 2024).
● The program offers competitive rates for renewable energy supply (vs. ESCOs)
● Nonprofit Sustainable Westchester provides education, clean energy advocacy, and
customer service. In this program there is no change in the delivery of your
electricity, billing process or emergency response – Con Edison continues to maintain
this function. (Please note that Westchester Power is not involved in the rate
structure for the delivery of electricity via Con Edison).
The Westchester Power program, regulated by the Public Service Commission, has also
laid the groundwork for additional clean energy programs that offer savings including:
● GridRewards™, a residential demand response program, that provides
energy, money savings as well as the opportunity to earn cash rewards for
energy savings action. Residents can find further information and sign-up at
sustainablewestchester.org/gridrewards.
● Community Solar, which provides up to 10% savings through solar credits on
residents electricity bills. Residents can find further information at
sustainablewestchester.org/solar
What’s Next for Residents in the 24 Participating Municipalities?
- August 31-September 2nd: Information sessions for community members to get
their first opportunity to learn about what’s gone on with the program over this year,
discuss the new contract details and understand the market conditions behind an
expected rise in energy prices for the foreseeable future. Participants will have the
opportunity to get some questions answered early on about what lies ahead for the
program and how it affects them.
- Mid-September: Eligible participants will receive enrollment notification letters in the
mail and be alerted to the 30-day window for initial opt out before the rates go into
effect and they become enrolled (participants have the ability to opt-out anytime, this
is just a period to make decisions about your enrollment before the program
resumes).
- Additional information sessions will be held over the course of the 30-day opt out
period for community members to learn more about the program and get their
questions answered.
- Participants will begin enrolling in the program starting on their first meter-read date
on or after November 1st.
- Upon receipt of the letter, eligible participants need not take action if they want to be
enrolled in the program, action is required only if you wish to to opt out or change
your supply choice.
- Anyone who has opted out of the program previously will not receive a notification
letter and to be re-enrolled.
- Residents with questions can email westchesterpower@sustainablewestchester.org
or call 914-242-4725 Ext. 111
*This change DOES NOT APPLY to Yonkers residents.
- The following ConEdison territory municipalities that participate in the program are affected:
Village of Ardsley, Town of Bedford Town (ConEdison service only),Village of Croton-on-Hudson, Village of Dobbs Ferry,Town of Greenburgh, Village
of Hastings-on-Hudson, Village of Irvington, Village of Larchmont, Town of Mamaroneck, Village of Mamaroneck, Village of Mount Kisco, Town of New
Castle, CIty of New Rochelle,Town of Ossining, Village of Ossining, City of Peekskill, Village of Pelham Village, Village of Pleasantville