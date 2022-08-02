Trespassing Abortion Protesters at All Women’s Medical sentenced to 3 months in jail in White Plains NY USA

Hits: 4

Three men receive three months in jail following criminal conviction by jury; defendants disrupted medical office operations and patient services

WPCNR LAW JOURNAL. From the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. August 2, 2022:

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that three men affiliated with the anti-abortion group Red Rose Rescue, including two that live out of state, were sentenced on August 2, 2022, to three months in jail following their criminal conviction for trespassing at All Women’s Health and Medical Services in White Plains.

The District Attorney recommended the maximum sentence allowed under the law of three months in jail.

“Abortion is legal in the state of New York and interfering with a patient’s right to access medical and reproductive care is a crime,” DA Rocah said. “I will use the full force of my office to protect patients and reproductive rights here in Westchester County.”

Following a three-day trial in March 2022, a jury found Matthew Connolly, 40, of Minnesota, William Goodman, 52, of Wisconsin, and, Christopher Moscinski, 52, of the Bronx, guilty of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor.

On November 27, 2021, at approximately 8:40 a.m., the defendants entered All Women’s Health and Medical Services in White Plains, a private medical office, where they remained unlawfully for approximately two hours despite receiving numerous requests and warnings to leave from medical staff and the White Plains Police Department.

All three defendants disrupted facility operations and patient services, with two defendants occupying the waiting room, rendering it unusable, and another using his body to create an obstacle in one of the office doorways. They were arrested by White Plains police who had to physically carry them out of the premises.

The case was before Judge John Collins in White Plains City Court, and was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Celia Curtis of the Trials and Investigations Division.