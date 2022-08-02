ADDITIONAL MONKEY POX CLINICS IN WHITE PLAINS. MORE DETAILED “DON’TS” PRECAUTIONS TO AVOID THE DISEASE

en Español



The County’s Department of Health will co-host Monkeypox vaccine clinics with The LOFT, located at 252 Bryant Avenue in White Plains, on Thursday, August 4th, 11th, and 18th, 2022. The clinics will run from 9:30 am – 4:30 pm and provide first dose shots to individuals 18+. Appointments can be made here.



Additionally, vaccines are available at the Department of Health clinic at 134 Court Street every Monday from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Wednesday from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.



Appointments can be made at: health.westchestergov.com.



NEW MONKEYPOX PREVENTION TIPS



Avoid close contact (including sexual contact) with people who are sick or have a rash, and their contaminated personal items:



Do not kiss, hug, or touch.



Do not share eating utensils or cups.



Do not touch the bedding or clothing of a sick person.



Practice safe hygiene:



Wash hands often with soap and water, or use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.



Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth; if you need to touch your face, make sure your hands are clean.



Avoid contact with unknown or wild animals:



Use extra caution when traveling to avoid animal contact.



Don’t touch live or dead wild animals.



Do not touch or consume products that come from wild animals.



Avoid touching materials, such as bedding, that have been used by animals.If you work with animals,



wear appropriate protective equipment and take additional precautions.



Content source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID), Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology (DHCPP)



For more information or questions, contact the County’s Monkeypox hotline: 914-995-8900