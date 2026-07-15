JULY 15—-9:15 PM EDT–WILDFIRE SMOKE BLANKETS REGION- DO NOT GO OUTDOORS TONIGHT OR TOMORROW

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WESTCHESTER COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT ISSUES HEALTH WARNING

Air Quality Expected to Reach Unhealthy Levels for Everyone

(White Plains, NY) –

As air quality across Westchester County is expected to reach levels deemed “unhealthy for everyone” on Thursday, July 16, the Westchester County Health Department is encouraging residents to reduce the amount of time they spend outdoors,

keep windows closed and run their air conditioners.

The advisory is currently in effect until midnight July 16.

The poor air quality is the result of fine particulate matter from Canadian wildfires blanketing our region.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation projects that the Air Quality Index (AQI) will exceed 150 (UP FROM 100 THIS MORING and could reach 200 in many parts of Westchester, meaning air quality is expected to become very poor throughout Thursday.

AQI Health Guidelines–what they mean:

• 0-50: Good – Air quality is considered satisfactory and air pollution poses little or no risk.

• 51-100: Moderate – Air quality is acceptable. However, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are usually sensitive to air pollution.

• 101-150: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups – Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include people with asthma, heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and outdoor workers.

• 151-200: Unhealthy – Everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

• 201-300: Very Unhealthy – Health alert. Everyone may experience more serious health effects.

• 301-500: Hazardous – Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected.

According to health officials, at this level, some residents may experience irritation to the eyes, nose and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose or shortness of breath.

Those in sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects, such as the worsening of medical conditions such as asthma or heart disease.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said:

“This air quality poses a health risk to everyone, not just people with asthma or other underlying health conditions. We encourage all residents to limit their time outdoors, avoid strenuous physical activity, and keep windows and doors closed whenever possible. If you have air conditioning, use it to help reduce your exposure to wildfire smoke. Even healthy individuals may experience irritation of the eyes, nose, throat or lungs, so taking these simple precautions can help protect your health until air quality improves.”

Recommendations:

• Sensitive groups should take particular caution.

• Where the air is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, New Yorkers with underlying health conditions should make outdoor activities shorter and less intense, and take breaks to reduce the risk of health symptoms.

• In areas where the air is considered unhealthy, people who are especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants should make outdoor activities shorter and less intense, and take breaks to reduce the risk of health symptoms. Avoid spending time outdoors, if possible. People more sensitive to smoke-related pollution include those with heart or breathing problems, older adults, children and teens, pregnant people, and those who exercise or work outdoors.

• If you must go outside when air quality levels are considered unhealthy, do not overexert yourself, and find a well-fitting mask to wear.

• Remember to take steps to cool off in air conditioning for at least a few hours because it’s also hot outside and indoor and outdoor temperatures can climb quickly.

• Staying indoors in a smoke-free environment can lower your exposure.

• Those who experience symptoms or have symptoms that worsen should consider consulting their medical provider.

Recommendations for Outdoor Workers:

• Allow for rest and relief.

• Stay hydrated and allow for water breaks.

New York State recommends that schools and child care providers suspend outdoor activities and field trips when air quality is unhealthy.

Updates are available on DEC and on DOH websites. Check the EPA’s Airnow website for more up-to-date zip code based data.

Those who lack air conditioning can visit a cooling center if their home becomes too warm. For locations, go to https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/