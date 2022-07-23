TWO CHILDREN COME DOWN WITH MONKEY POX CDC REPORTS TO WASHINGTON POST

Hits: 19

WPCNR CDC REPORT. July 22, 2022:

Children can catch Monkey Pox according to the Center for Disease Control Friday

“We became aware of these cases just this week, and we’ve been working with the jurisdictions to understand more about these cases,” the CDC’s Jennifer McQuiston told reporters on Friday.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky first disclosed news of the cases at a virtual event with The Washington Post on Friday, saying that both children “are doing well.”

Children, especially those under 8 years old, are among those the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns are at “especially increased risk” for severe monkeypox disease.

Last week, CDC officials told reporters that at that point, they were only aware of monkeypox cases in adults.

But the agency acknowledged that state and local health authorities had only relayed additional demographic information to them for less than half of all tallied cases.