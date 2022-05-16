LET’S BUILD AN AIRPORT! AIRPORT TOWN HALLS BEGIN IN A WEEK.

en Español



WPCNR COUNTY CLARION LEDGER. From County Legislator Benjam Boykin District 5, May 16,2022:



Dear Friends & Neighbors

, The Board of Legislators fully supports County Executive George Latimer’s reintroduction of a community engagement program, On the Horizon, to hear from the public on the future of Westchester County Airport.



In February 2020, the C.E. first launched the program to support the Master Plan Supplement for the Airport. The COVID-19 pandemic put the project on hold for more than two years, but the C.E. is once again opening up a County-wide discussion to listen to the concerns of residents, community organizations, the business community, environmental activists and more.



The goal is to engage all Airport stakeholders and incorporate their input into the vision for the future of Westchester County Airport.On the Horizon includes a series of public events like Town Halls, and the Master Plan Supplement will focus on an analysis of the physical condition of the Airport property, buildings and infrastructure, additional analysis of noise and environmental impacts, and the local and regional economic impact.



Town Halls are scheduled for May 24, June 2, and June 9 at the times and locations in the included graphic.



Attend one or more, or submit comments via email to: communciations@westchestergov.com.I encourage you to participate in one or more of the County Executive’s Town Halls on May 24, June 2 or June 9, and to provide input as this process unfolds.