CDC TO GOVERNOR HOCHUL ON WESTCHESTER COVID SITUATION.

“Today, I spoke with White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha about the state of the pandemic and the Administration’s preparation plans to ensure states have the resources, supplies, and distribution networks needed to manage potential surges across the country this summer and fall.

“We know that tools such as vaccines, boosters, testing and treatment have been critical to fighting COVID-19, responding to variants, keeping hospitalizations down, and saving lives. That is why I continue to call on Congress to pass additional federal funding, which will prove critical to helping states unlock further resources needed for future COVID-19 variants and surges.

“At the state level, we continue to make sure New Yorkers have access to these tools. We have already distributed more than 75 million over-the-counter COVID-19 tests to New Yorkers in recent months, and have stockpiled more for the future.

We continue to partner with the Administration to get more New Yorkers fully vaccinated and boosted, as well as promote treatment options available to a majority of adults that help prevent hospitalizations.

Additionally, I have asked my team for a full assessment from our state agencies on our overall future preparedness. Last Friday, I spoke with county executives about our state’s ongoing preparedness plans, and how we can work together to fulfill their needs on the ground.

“New York has long been at the forefront in the nation’s fight against COVID-19, and we will continue to keep New Yorkers safe, informed, and prepared.”