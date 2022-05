COVID DAILY BULLETIN

Hits: 25

COVID BULLETIN

BULLETIN 5-15-22 8:30 P.M. EDT

THE NEW YORK STATE COVID TRACKER REPORTED WESTCHESTER COUNTY HAD 507 PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE SATURDAY DAY IN THE COUNTY OF 6,624 TESTED, A POSITIVITY RATE OF 7.2% THE LOWEST POSITIVE PERCENTAGE IN 8 DAY, WHEN.

THIS RESULT THURSDAY BROUGHT WESTCHESTER TO ITS 7TH STRAIGHT WEEK OF POSITIVES GOING UP OF INFECTIONS TO 3,872 SHY OF 4,000, BUT UP 25% FROM LAST WEEK, UP 752 NEW INFECTIONS.

THE COUNTY AVERAGED 553 NEW INFECTIONS A DAY MARCH 8 THROUGH MARCH 14.

TWO WEEKS AGO, THE WEEK OF MARCH 24 TO 30, 2,459 TESTED POSTIVE THEY SPREAD THE COVID DISEASE TO 1.6 OTHER PEOPLE ( 3,872 DIVIDED BY 2,459=1.57) OR EACH PERSON TWO WEEKS AGO INFECTING 1-1/2 PERSONS.

THIS SPREAD RATE MEANS THE 3,872 INFECTED IN THE LAST 7 DAYS IN MAY IN TWO WEEKS MAY PASS ON THE DISEASE TO 6,079 PEOPLE, 2,207 MORE PERSONS THAN THE POSITIVES THIS WEEK.

THE 560 POSITIVES A DAY THE FIRST 6 DAYS OF LAST WEEK CREATED THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF COVID SINCE CONTINUED THRUGH WESTCHESTER SATURDAY GENERATED JUST SHY OF 4,000 NEW POSITIVES FOR THE WEEK, EXCEEDING THE 3,120 LAST WEEK, REACHING 3,872 THE HIGHEST WEEK OF NEW INFECTIONS SINCE JANUARY 23 TO 29 WHEN THE COUNTY HAD 3,423 POSTIVES AND THE INFECTION RATE WAS 6.6% OF TOTAL TESTED A WEEK.

FOR THE RECORD 19 WEEKS LATER, THE WESTCHESTER INFECTION RATE IS 10% FOR THE WEEK MAY 8 TO 14 WITH 3,872 TESTING POSTIVE OF 39,855 PCR TESTS CONDUCTED. THE POSITIVE INFECT HAS GONE FROM 6.6% AT THE END OF JANUARY TO 10% IN WESTCHESTER LAST WEEK, AND THE AVERAGE AMOUNT OF TESTS THE LAST 7 DAYS WAS 5,693.

THE HIGHEST NUMBER TESTED WAS 8,973 LAST WEEK ON THURSDAY THE 12TH WHEN THE POSITIVE INFECTIONS NUMBERED 857 OR 8.7%. IT IS A WARNING THAT MORE PEOPLE OUT THERE NEED TO BE TESTED OR COME IN TO TEST IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE TRUE NATURE OF THE CURRENT 5TH WAVE NOW IN ITS 7TH WEEK AND GROWING.

MID-HUDSON REGION, NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES CONTINUE TO HAVE 59% OF THE TOTAL NEW YORK CITY 5 BOROUGH TOTAL EVERY DAY.

SATURDAY, NEW YORK CITY AGAIN HIT 3,189 POSITIVES A DAY COMPARED TO THE MID-HUDSON, 1,125 POSITIVES, NASSAU 917, SUFFOLK, 843 FOR 2,885. NASSAU AND SUFFOLK AT 1,760 POSITIVES COMBINED, COMPARED TO THE 7 MID-HUDSON REGION COUNTIES. THE MID-HUDSON COUNTIES AVERAGE 9% POSITIVE RATES. NASSAU-SUFFOLK, 11% POSITIVE