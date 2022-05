Hits: 0

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS 4 READING EXPERTS ON THE STATE OF TEACHING READING TODAY, THE NECESSITY FOR PROVEN EFFECTIVE NEW TECHNIQUES AND THEIR UNIQUE COLLABORATION TO BRING TO INTRODUCE THE NEWEST RESEARCH FINDINGS TO NEW WINDWARD SCHOOL FACULTY

ENABLES THE CHALLENGED CHILD TO READ FASTER, COMPREHEND MORE EFFECTIVELY, OVERCOMING THEIR UNIQUE UNDERSTANDING CONDITION WITH CUSTOM PROGRAMS.

JAMIE WILLIAMSON, HEAD OF THE WINDWARD SCHOOL, WHITE PLAINS NY





COURTNEY KELLY Chair Literacy & English Education, Manhattanville College, Purchase NY





DR. LAURENCE D. KRUTE

Associate Dean of Graduate Advising Manhattanville College, Purchase NY — Creator of new custom Masters opportunity for faculty of The Windward School

RENEE O’ROURKE

Managing Director

Rose Institute for Learning & Literacy, Manhattanville College, Purchase

TONIGHT AT 8 ON FIOS COUNTYWIDE CH. 45,OPTIMUM CH. 76 AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org