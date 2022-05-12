Cohen Brothers Announces Plan to Replace Abandoned Arrowwood hotel with Luxury Hotel, Spa, Apartments to Go to Rye Brook Board.

Hits: 68

The abandoned Doral Arrowwood property as it appeared in 2020. Anderson Hill Road is in the lower left of the picture above.

WPCNR REALTY REALITY. Special to WPCNR From Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation. May 12, 2022:

Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, a Manhattan-based national developer with major property interests in Westchester County and developer of 333 Westchester Avenue in White Plains, today announced a proposal for a dramatic redevelopment of the defunct Doral Arrowwood Hotel and Conference Center as a wellness-focused luxury boutique hotel and spa destination featuring multiple restaurants, celebrity-chef dining, extensive indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, and luxury housing.

The proposal calls for replacing the complex on Anderson Hill Road that closed in January 2020, with 146-room luxury boutique hotel, together with 36 apartments and 78 townhomes on the approximately 90-acre property, much of which would remain open space.

The concept will feature signature architecture and envisions two marquee destination restaurants, as well as a hotel restaurant, bars, lounges, fitness facilities, conference and meeting rooms, and ballrooms.

The existing hotel will be demolished, and the golf course will be reimagined as natural open space with a trail network.

The proposed project would create a new footprint that would define the aesthetic and environmental qualities of the site. It is expected to draw from the surrounding Westchester and southern Connecticut regions as well as New York City residents seeking a nearby luxury spa with signature amenities.

“We are very excited to be moving forward with a proposal that we believe is well-suited for the property, the adjacent community, the Village of Rye Brook and Westchester County,” said Charles S. Cohen, President/CEO of Cohen Brothers, who grew up in nearby Harrison. “This is a complete reimagination of an outdated use that is aligned with business and consumer trends of the 21st century.”

A formal proposal and application will be submitted to the Village of Rye Brook for consideration and discussion. (Editor’s Note: Asked when the project might begin, a spokesman said the company does not have firm plans to submit yet and start is “a way off.“

Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation is a private real estate development and management firm with more than 50 years of success in New York and across the country. The firm has built a national reputation for developing and redeveloping premier properties in prime locations and operating them impeccably, including 333 Westchester Avenue in White Plains. Once the headquarters of the General Foods Corp., Cohen Brothers acquired the 39-acre property and working with famed architect Philip Johnson transformed it into a multi-tenant office campus with lush gardens, tree-lined courtyards and first-class amenities.