Hits: 16

COVID BULLETIN

ADVISORY 5/12/22 4 PM EDT

NEW YORK STATE COVID TRACKER REPORTS 641 WESTCHESTER PERSONS TESTED POSITIVE WEDNESDAY BRINGING NEW COVID POSITIVES IN THE COUNTY TO 1,936 PERSONS IN THE 4 DAYS SINCE SUNDAY.

THERE WERE 6,340 TESTED WEDNESDAY, THE TOTAL OF 641 POSITIVES IN THE COUNTY RAISED THE 4-DAY INFECTION RATE TO 10% OF THOSE TESTED. THE NEW INFECTIONS IN THE COUNTY WEDNESDAY WERE 88 MORE THAN TUESDAY.