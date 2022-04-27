White Plains Gets its WINGS!

WPCNR MAMARONECK AVENUE AMBLER. From The White Plains Bid. April 27, 2022:

Thousands of chicken wings were consumed at this year’s Downtown White Plains Wing Walk! Each attendee tasted up to 30 wings and rated each wing flavor they tried.



The votes are in, and “Wings a la Limeña” from Delicias del Jireh was crowned best wing in downtown White Plains with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5. Past champions, Lazy Boy Saloon and Ale House and Alex Lounge Bar and Grill, were neck and neck for second place with their Tequila Lime and Cilantro Lime wings, respectively.



“On Monday, April 25, City of White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and the White Plains BID awarded Delicias del Jireh at 206 Mamaroneck Avenue with a proclamation and plaque declaring them the winner of the 2022 Downtown White Plains Wing Walk!



The event featured 26 different flavored wings, both dry rub and sauce, across 15 participating restaurants. Approximately 800 Wing Walk tickets were sold and nearly 600 attendees submitted their ballots, rating the wings they tasted from one to five stars.



Mayor Roach said, “With so many different flavors and restaurants to choose from, competition for the title of “Best Wings in Downtown White Plains” was not an easy choice. Congratulations to Delicias del Jireh/Peruvian Kitchen on their winner – Wings a la Limeña. I hereby declare April 25, 2022 Delicias del Jireh day in the City of White Plains.”



“The [winning wing] recipe was inspired by the fried chicken my mom made when I was in Peru,” Delicias del Jireh’s owner Nilton Mori explained. “Limeña means a person or item made it in Lima, Peru, where I was born.”



Brittany Brandwein, Executive Director of the White Plains BID said,



“The 2022 Downtown White Plains Wing Walk brought people together for a common goal – to determine the best wing flavor in downtown White Plains. It was a beautiful day for residents, visitors, and community members of all ages to familiarize and see what downtown White Plains has to offer.”



