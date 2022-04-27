FLASH! COURT OF APPEALS RULES BOTH STATE SENATE, ASSEMBLY AND CONGRESSIONAL REDRAWN DISTRICTS “UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH NY STATE CONSTITUTION.

Hits: 8

BULLETIN: WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. From the New York State Court of Appeals. April 27, 2022:

The June Democratic and Republican Primaries in state races and congressional races as well as the general elections in November will not be subject to the newly redrawn districts conceived by the New York State Legislature.

Today after a morning hearing before the Court of Appeals in Albany, the Court ruled the newly minted districts on both state and congressional levels were “procedurally unconstitutional.”

The decision went further than the Appellate Division, Fourth Department “split decision” in Rochester last week which had made a split decision, ruling the state redrawn districts for State Senate and Assembly could proceed, but the congressional districts would have to be withdrawn.

According to the Associated Press the decision is not subject to appeal.