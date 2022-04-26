Hits: 0

SINCE SEPTEMBER, WHITE PLAINS SHOWS 25% TOTAL INFECTIONS 1,950 STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND STAFF HAVE TESTED POSITIVE OF 7,917 STUDENTS, TEACHERS, STAFF IN THE DISTRICT THRU APRIL 24

IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS– IN FIRST WEEK BACK TO SCHOOL. 1,002 STUDENTS, 228 TEACHERS — 195 STUDENTS TEST POSITIVE, 108 STAFF TEST IN FIRST WEEK.

WESTCHESTER THROUGH 8 MONTHS OF SCHOOL WITH 2 MONTHS LEFT IN YEAR REPORTS 25,738 WESTCHESTER STUDENTS TESTED POSITIVE OF APPROXIMATE 149,318 SCHOOL STUDENTS IN COUNTY POST SPRING BREAK INFECTIONS INCREASE POSITIVES IN 6 OTHER MID-HUDSON REGION COUNTIES, NASSAU, SUFFOLK, NYC.

WESTCHESTER STUDENTS SHOW MORE COVID INFECTIONS THAN NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES YET NASSAU AND SUFFOLK HAVE 700,000 MORE IN POPULATION

WPCNR COVID-19 DAILY. From the NYS COUNTY COVID SCHOOL REPORT & NYS COVID TRACKER. Analysis & Observation by John F. Bailey. April 26, 2022:

Westchester County Covid infections in the public schools increased last week after public school children returned to schools Monday, June 18, with the option of not having to wear masks, established by Governor Hochul.

In the White Plains City School District in April 11 through 24th periods the state laboratory reporting estimates 22 tested positive of 417, 5% positive, the same positive rate of Westchester County. In the last 7 Days (April 18-24) , 8 of 254 students tested positive or 3%. At 254 tests in a full school week, this is about 4% of the entire student body across all 9 schools.

Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools told WPCNR Monday afternoon 40 students (10 more than the lab has reported so far) had tested positive. He said testing continued to be done to random students as they entered school buildings, and parents who wish to test their own children at home can request the rapid test kits (2 to a package) from their schools.

Dr. Ricca said any student testing positive goes through contact tracing to advise other parents if their child or children had been exposed. Dr. Ricca promised a full briefing to the school district was being prepared.

Infections so far for the last nine months in the school district are much more frequent in the White Plains Middle School (202 since September) and White Plains High School, 291.

Around Westchester County new positives are increasing in the schools..

In the last two weeks, April 11 to 24 (the vacation week for public schools and the first week of return to school) 1,002 Students tested positive across Westchester County, 228 teachers and 108 Staff tested positive.

Students testing positive reported during the week of actual vacation, could conceivably be viewed as having been infected at schools the week before they left for the spring break vacation week, or infected during the week of socializing or vacations.

However the return to schools beginning one week ago, appears to have shown that perhaps there might have been more tests administered in Westchester, or self-testing each day for all students.

In the 5 days of school throughout Westchester County last week, the first session back from vacation, 875 students tested positive 87% of the 1,002 the last two weeks through Friday the 24th— 126 of them tested positive on Friday the 24th alone.

Can we assume that the average of 125 new positives a day will continue adding student infections at the rate of a thousand a week the next two weeks? That is how last week Countywide figures project. School officials may want to work out more testing at the entrance of schools to prevent a chaotic May.

It is not just student infections that should concern Superintendents with figures like these, but the teacher infections are devastating to the ability to deliver instruction to classes where students may be out for quarantine. Dr. Ricca of White Plains said at the present time White Plains was not experiencing a teacher or staff shortage due to the pace of infections. What is happening in the schools has to be looked at promptly by the State Health Department and Superintendents experiencing the level of infections sharply rising, which should go without having to write this.

Another factor is how many teachers can any district lose to covid quarantines and relaxed masking and testing? The more relaxed the atmosphere, the more the spread.

Student infections in last two weeks in the Mid-Hudson Region

Westchester: 875

Orange 168

Rockland 146

Dutchess 149

Ulster 149

Putnam 26

Sullivan 23

TOTAL S: 1,536

In two weeks time those 1,536 if they infect 2 other persons will give covid to 3,000 or another 1,500 students if they have only seen one other person. The possibility of more positives going undetected early in school student populations has potential to increase exponentially the spread of covid going into May June.

This is why, though Westchester infections slowed this week, with 210 being tested positive Sunday, the county has had four consecutive weeks of increased infections. The 2, 156 new positives across all age levels in Westchester alone, was an 85% increase in infections in 3 weeks from 1,095 March 27 to April third to 2, 156. We cannot tolerate 3,000 students positive in two weeks and keep the covid from spreading exponentially.

The Westchester number of students testing positive the last two weeks is instructive compared to Nassau and Suffolk Counties, because Nassau as 1,395,774 persons, Suffolk has 1.5 Million.

Westchester reported 875