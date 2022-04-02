PANEL PROMOTING DIVERSITY HIRING INITIATIVE BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY APRIL 6, 8 AM at NEW YORK POWER AUTHORITY BLDG IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA

Hits: 16

Westchester County To Host Catalyst For Diversity

Panel Discussion Focused on Building Connections with MWBEs

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER From Westchester County Department of Communications, April 2, 2022:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer will welcome trade unions, the private sector and minority and women owned businesses enterprises (MWBEs) for a panel discussion on building connections with the County. This site is the New York Power Authority Building, 123 Main Steeet, White Plains, NY.

Director of Operations, Joan McDonald, will serve as keynote speaker. Panel topics include: How to Get a Contract, Best Practices in Diversity Equity and Inclusion and Bridging the Gap, Next Steps for Success.