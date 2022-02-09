BULLETIN FROM WHITE PLAINS SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS RICCA ON MASKING IN WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS. STILL IN EFFECT.

Hits: 19

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools. February 9, 2022, 3:45 P.M. EST:

I know that questions regarding masking in our schools, statewide, is an understandable focus of conversation, frustration, and anxiety among many of our community members, particularly with the changing landscape and requirements shifting in neighboring states.

Some parents/guardians have asked, “…what will you do when I send my child to school without a mask?” To be clear, this is not a position in which we wish any of our children to ever be in – ever. Still, I am very well aware of strong feelings on all sides of this conversation. I respect them and I respect the right of every community member to weigh in and make their thoughts known to our state leaders.

Please know, for us here in your schools, this is not a political conversation, nor a choice. We are mandated to enforce the statewide mask requirement.

Neither I, nor the Board of Education, derive any joy from the tensions, stress and negative emotions that this statewide policy has created for some of our community members.

I’m sure we all agree that at the core of this conversation, we all recognize that everyone has a different viewpoint.

For our part, we must follow the requirements.

We respectfully ask that you do as well. We don’t want to confuse our children nor create a situation where one child is set apart from others.

Based on today’s update, Governor Hochul indicated that the state would be reviewing the mask requirements following the mid-winter recess.

If our numbers continue to decline, that’s good news for us all.

We’ve asked a lot of our community over the past two years and I recognize that I am asking for a bit more of your patience and help as we move through the next couple of weeks.

Please know that we hear you, on all sides of the conversation, and we will continue to advocate for clear, defined metrics by which parents/guardians can expect to see adjustments in state Covid-19 mitigation mandates.