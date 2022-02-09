Masking or vaccine mandates for Businesses relaxed by Governor Hochul. School Masking Remains in Effect Until FEB 21, Shielding School Spreading Until Presidents Week When Schools Are Off.

Hits: 0

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS MONITOR. From the Governor’s Press Office. February 9, 2021:

The New York Times reported this morning that Governor Kathy Hochul was suspending masking in businesses or proof vaccination mandates for New York businesses, but at this time is keeping the Masking in Schools mandate until February 21. The maintaining of the school masking effectively protects the school population through masking from spread of socialization of the SuperBowl Sunday parties coming up and the highly social Valentines Day Weekend.

The Governor’s relaxing of business masking and vaccination requirements for businesses follows announcements by New Jersey and Connecticut governors, reacting to public sentiment in eliminating masking and vaccine mandates in their stated.

The Governor met with school representatives Tuesday and issued this statement:

Governor Kathy Hochul today held meetings with New York State teachers, superintendents and parents to thank them for their work to keep our schools safe and open, and hear their input on how to continue smartly protecting against COVID-19.

“As we continue to see cases and hospitalizations decline, I believe it is important to work closely with groups and leaders on the ground so that we move forward in the pandemic in a way where we can stay in front of COVID-19 and keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Keeping schools open has always been my top priority, and I want to thank the teachers, administrators, and parents who joined me today to hear directly from them. I want to also remind parents and guardians to please get their children vaccinated, and boosted if eligible. The vaccine is safe, free, doctor-approved and the key to keeping our communities and vulnerable loved ones safe.”

This comes after Governor Hochul sent out this update yesterday afternoon:


Lowest Statewide Cases per 100k 7-Day Average Since November 30

Fewest Hospitalizations Since December 26

Fewest Patients in ICU Since December 20

71 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

“We are improving in terms of lower positive cases, hospitalizations, and infection rates statewide,” Governor Hochul said. “We cannot let our guard down now. Those who have yet to get their vaccine, their second dose, or their booster shot should do so as soon as possible. It’s safe, effective, free, and widely available throughout the state. Keep your loved ones safe and healthy by utilizing the best tools at our disposal.”

Tueday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 99,004
  • Total Positive – 4,281
  • Percent Positive – 4.32%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.36%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,019 (-50)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 425
  • Patients in ICU – 790 (-24)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 426 (-26)
  • Total Discharges – 277,916 (+345)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 71
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,789

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,553

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,246,761
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 33,556
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 311,783
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  80.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.6% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONSaturday, February 5, 2022Sunday, February 6, 2022Monday, February 7, 2022
Capital Region54.7252.5850.08
Central New York65.0861.1661.05
Finger Lakes39.4537.9836.08
Long Island32.8133.4530.00
Mid-Hudson32.6830.8829.48
Mohawk Valley58.1454.2253.10
New York City30.2930.2228.52
North Country73.4870.6868.26
Southern Tier57.9354.7752.78
Western New York44.8042.1138.24
Statewide37.7836.8134.74

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSaturday, February 5, 2022Sunday, February 6, 2022Monday, February 7, 2022
Capital Region8.46%8.43%8.21%
Central New York9.65%9.58%9.81%
Finger Lakes7.55%7.37%7.29%
Long Island5.31%5.25%4.93%
Mid-Hudson4.56%4.48%4.23%
Mohawk Valley7.95%7.61%7.50%
New York City2.93%2.88%2.77%
North Country11.09%10.81%10.60%
Southern Tier6.26%6.06%6.03%
Western New York8.76%8.57%8.10%
Statewide4.65%4.53%4.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSaturday, February 5, 2022Sunday, February 6, 2022Monday, February 7, 2022
Bronx3.03%3.06%2.97%
Kings2.74%2.70%2.52%
New York2.63%2.57%2.51%
Queens3.35%3.28%3.19%
Richmond3.63%3.59%3.40%

Yesterday, 4,281 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,838,586. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany56,81858
Allegany8,51713
Broome43,14360
Cattaraugus14,78024
Cayuga15,26625
Chautauqua22,85727
Chemung20,50026
Chenango8,83717
Clinton15,45127
Columbia9,60511
Cortland10,0062
Delaware7,38114
Dutchess62,35366
Erie202,785175
Essex5,24111
Franklin8,66616
Fulton11,94423
Genesee13,33512
Greene8,2553
Hamilton8062
Herkimer13,24728
Jefferson19,00961
Lewis5,9725
Livingston11,21913
Madison12,34428
Monroe147,213102
Montgomery11,35622
Nassau394,485224
Niagara46,50464
NYC2,248,9711,642
Oneida50,97672
Onondaga104,412305
Ontario18,96326
Orange104,13995
Orleans8,40113
Oswego23,97957
Otsego9,32318
Putnam23,01926
Rensselaer30,09941
Rockland90,33293
Saratoga44,00761
Schenectady31,61720
Schoharie4,78214
Schuyler3,2783
Seneca5,5668
St. Lawrence19,62849
Steuben18,93625
Suffolk419,040244
Sullivan17,84818
Tioga10,22715
Tompkins16,74322
Ulster30,16427
Warren12,88613
Washington11,53018
Wayne16,49833
Westchester244,033155
Wyoming8,0986
Yates3,1963

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region25317167.6%8232.4%
Central New York15611271.8%4428.2%
Finger Lakes48723448.0%25352.0%
Long Island75737149.0%38651.0%
Mid-Hudson48625652.7%23047.3%
Mohawk Valley1197159.7%4840.3%
New York City2,07798647.5%1,09152.5%
North Country1074643.0%6157.0%
Southern Tier1667545.2%9154.8%
Western New York41121652.6%19547.4%
Statewide5,0192,53850.6%2,48149.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 71 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,789. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Allegany1
Bronx7
Cayuga1
Chemung1
Clinton2
Dutchess2
Erie6
Essex1
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Kings11
Madison1
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Nassau3
New York2
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga3
Ontario1
Orange1
Orleans1
Oswego1
Queens3
Richmond2
Suffolk9
Wayne1
Westchester4

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 7,608 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,969 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region960,590259876,994353
Central New York642,587283592,975171
Finger Lakes858,810266793,380361
Long Island2,161,5271,2811,910,7581,650
Mid-Hudson1,689,6091,0181,475,3481,176
Mohawk Valley323,30296299,606141
New York City7,933,0243,6456,985,1933,176
North Country301,425276272,042290
Southern Tier437,09099399,069157
Western New York950,122385868,953494
Statewide16,258,0867,60814,474,3187,969
Booster/Additional Shots  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region439,6827257,846
Central New York291,0918717,019
Finger Lakes456,1211,30810,098
Long Island1,039,2224,143147,869
Mid-Hudson795,7532,50586,917
Mohawk Valley155,0464063,486
New York City2,624,4595,943437,512
North Country136,2145553,477
Southern Tier208,2164494,191
Western New York496,6031,36610,071
Statewide6,642,40718,271718,486

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

Comments are closed.