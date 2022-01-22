WESTCHESTER VACCINATION DRIVE CONTINUES

Hits: 12

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that he is adding COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at the County Health Department in Yonkers to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in Yonkers and White Plains, and COVID-19 PCR tests at the County Center through the end of February. First and second doses and booster shots are available at both locations.

COVID-19 Vaccines at Westchester County Health Department Clinic in Yonkers:

The County will offer COVID-19 vaccines on Mondays, beginning on Monday, Jan. 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the Yonkers Clinic at 20 South Broadway, 2nd Floor. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. (There is no clinic on Feb. 21.)



Schedule a Booster Vaccine (Ages 12 and over)

Schedule a First Dose Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 5 and over)

Schedule a Second Dose Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 5 and over)

Schedule a First Dose Moderna Vaccine (Ages 18 and over)

Schedule a Second Dose Moderna Vaccine (Ages 18 and over)

Schedule a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine (Ages 18 and over)

COVID-19 Vaccines at Westchester County Center in White Plains, afternoons by appointment only, Wednesdays through Fridays and on Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schedule a Booster Vaccine (Ages 12 and over)

Schedule a First Dose Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 5 and over)

Schedule a Second Dose Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 5 and over)

Schedule a First Dose Moderna Vaccine (Ages 18 and over)

Schedule a Second Dose Moderna Vaccine (Ages 18 and over)

Schedule a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine (Ages 18 and over)

COVID-19 PCR Tests

COVID-19 tests will be available at the County Center through February. To schedule a test, go to www.westchestergov.com/health. Keep checking back, as new appointments will be added every three days, as follows:

Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fridays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These tests are for anyone with symptoms or who has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19; results will be ready within three days. Appointments are required, and you must create an account at app.clarifi-covid-19.com. Bring a driver’s license or other photo ID. For accurate results, do not brush your teeth or use mouth wash an hour before the test; do not smoke, vape, eat or drink, chew gum, mints or lozenges for 30 minutes prior.