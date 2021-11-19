HOUSE PASSES BUILD BACK BETTER BILL–ON THE SENATE–MONDAIRE JONES REPORTS

Hits: 13

Today, after weeks of playing a leading role in advancing the Build Back Better Act, I was proud to join my House Democratic colleagues in passing this bill, which is the centerpiece of President Biden’s legislative agenda. From lowering costs for middle-class families to addressing our climate crisis, the Build Back Better Act represents a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s greatest asset: its people.



You may recall that last week, we made the single-largest investment in America’s infrastructure in our nation’s history by passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Now that we’ve passed the Build Back Better Act in the House, we are one major step closer to investing even more in lowering costs of living while creating millions of good-paying jobs and, of course, addressing climate change.



What would this bill do?

Raise the SALT cap to $80,000 through 2031.

through 2031. Establish universal child care and universal preschool .

and . Expand Medicare to include hearing.

to include hearing. Reduce carbon emissions in half by 2030 , helping to avoid climate catastrophe.

, helping to avoid climate catastrophe. Provide four weeks of paid family leave .

. Extend the Child Tax Credit by another year and make the full credit permanently refundable .

by another year and . Increase maximum Pell Grant awards by $555 for students at public and private non-profit institutions.

for students at public and private non-profit institutions. Expand access to free school meals .

. Build, upgrade, and retrofit over 1.8 million affordable housing units.

Before voting to pass this historic bill, I spoke on the House floor about one of its most important provisions, universal child care, which I played a leading role in getting in the final bill. Under these child care provisions, no household in New York State making under $250,000 would pay more than seven percent of its annual income towards high-quality child care. This will be a life-line for thousands of families in Westchester and Rockland.



As this bill heads to the Senate, I will continue fighting for our communities in New York’s 17th Congressional District and work to ensure the investments laid out in the bill make it to President Biden’s desk. We’re well on our way to Building Back Better and materially improving the lives of all Americans. Passing this bill in the House today brings us so much closer in that fight.