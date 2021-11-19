SEIU 32BJ STATEMENT ON KENOSHA VERDICT: “ISN’T JUSTICE. JUST RACISM.”

Hits: 15

STATEMENT FROM KYLE BRAGG ON THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE VERDICT

“This isn’t justice, this is just racism.



“Once again, our two-tiered justice system shows its ugly face.

It’s sickening that a seventeen year old who killed two people is being lionized as some hero by those who are comforted by the status quo and who wield power through systems of white supremacy.

What’s most concerning is that this ruling represents a frightening future – a world where white vigilantes can act with impunity, put others in danger, and then shoot to kill, while claiming self-defense from threats they caused themselves.

We cannot become a country where people are encouraged to resort to violence to resolve political disputes.

We cannot allow our society to fall to a place where we see Kyle Rittenhouse copycats – be it in the streets or in the halls of power.



“I extend my deepest condolences to – yes – the victims of Kyle Rittenhouse and their families. And let us keep up the fight for them and all Americans who, no matter their skin color, or religion, or beliefs, deserve full justice under the law.”