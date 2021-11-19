Hits: 0

“Getting the booster is a critical way to protect ourselves and our loved ones that goes hand in hand with washing our hands and wearing a mask,” Governor Hochul said. “80 percent of New York’s adults are vaccinated, but COVID-19 is surging in regions with lower vaccination rates. If you remain unvaccinated, get vaccinated. Get your children vaccinated. If you’ve had your vaccination, get your booster. Take every precaution necessary to keep your community safe as we head into the holiday season.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 207,467

· Total Positive – 7,558

· Percent Positive – 3.64%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.68%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,164 (+24)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 351

· Patients in ICU – 424 (+4)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 219 (+4)

· Total Discharges – 212,602 (+305)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 33

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,165

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,789

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 28,868,533

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 129,085

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 689,644

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.8%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Thursday, November 18, 2021 Capital Region 5.68% 6.18% 6.69% Central New York 6.01% 6.32% 6.33% Finger Lakes 8.77% 8.87% 8.74% Long Island 3.59% 3.74% 3.84% Mid-Hudson 2.75% 2.75% 2.77% Mohawk Valley 7.21% 7.36% 7.59% New York City 1.44% 1.47% 1.54% North Country 6.92% 7.07% 6.94% Southern Tier 4.72% 4.88% 5.05% Western New York 8.87% 9.30% 9.48% Statewide 3.47% 3.58% 3.68%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Thursday, November 18, 2021 Bronx 1.27% 1.34% 1.40% Kings 1.56% 1.53% 1.60% New York 1.13% 1.15% 1.18% Queens 1.58% 1.67% 1.79% Richmond 2.07% 2.19% 2.32%



Yesterday, 7,558 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,633,987. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 33,316 114 Allegany 5,669 47 Broome 27,208 149 Cattaraugus 9,336 84 Cayuga 9,412 34 Chautauqua 14,017 113 Chemung 12,274 72 Chenango 5,278 52 Clinton 7,684 44 Columbia 5,436 28 Cortland 5,921 24 Delaware 4,137 49 Dutchess 37,201 101 Erie 118,219 669 Essex 2,840 35 Franklin 5,056 44 Fulton 7,449 56 Genesee 8,124 61 Greene 4,741 24 Hamilton 500 3 Herkimer 7,870 64 Jefferson 10,672 108 Lewis 4,015 25 Livingston 6,757 59 Madison 7,030 36 Monroe 93,377 463 Montgomery 6,849 41 Nassau 221,437 407 Niagara 27,026 171 NYC 1,118,066 1,541 Oneida 31,720 160 Onondaga 57,247 285 Ontario 11,018 91 Orange 60,561 160 Orleans 5,190 36 Oswego 13,437 80 Otsego 5,079 32 Putnam 12,905 30 Rensselaer 16,540 74 Rockland 54,756 70 Saratoga 23,037 183 Schenectady 18,479 84 Schoharie 2,532 14 Schuyler 1,795 17 Seneca 3,025 16 St. Lawrence 12,192 80 Steuben 11,744 92 Suffolk 249,417 621 Sullivan 9,174 39 Tioga 6,069 60 Tompkins 7,088 25 Ulster 18,403 83 Warren 6,724 109 Washington 6,056 135 Wayne 9,624 66 Westchester 146,400 145 Wyoming 4,964 35 Yates 1,894 18



Yesterday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,165. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Broome 4 Cattaraugus 1 Chemung 2 Delaware 1 Erie 4 Livingston 2 Manhattan 1 Nassau 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 4 Onondaga 2 Oswego 1 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Schuyler 1 Suffolk 2 Sullivan 1 Washington 1



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 32,889 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,373 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 788,168 1,136 713,869 334 Central New York 607,939 1,024 559,218 179 Finger Lakes 803,562 1,586 737,518 333 Long Island 1,985,950 2,507 1,768,133 1,179 Mid-Hudson 1,541,276 2,989 1,356,513 751 Mohawk Valley 305,791 384 282,177 173 New York City 7,097,133 20,482 6,333,151 8,758 North Country 284,058 567 254,842 162 Southern Tier 410,221 615 373,516 213 Western New York 881,549 1,599 801,468 291 Statewide 14,705,647 32,889 13,180,405 12,373

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.