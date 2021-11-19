THE GOVERNOR HOCHUL REPORT INFECTIONS SPREADING STATEWIDE–BEST WAY TO SLOW THE SPREAD IS VACCINATIONS. MID-HUDSON REGION (INCLUDES WESTCHESTER) AND LONG ISLAND EXCEED NYC NEW COVID POSITIVES, 1,656 TO 1,541 5TH STRAIGHT DAY. STATEWIDE INFECTION RATE OF NEW POSITIVES IS 3.68%

“Getting the booster is a critical way to protect ourselves and our loved ones that goes hand in hand with washing our hands and wearing a mask,” Governor Hochul said. “80 percent of New York’s adults are vaccinated, but COVID-19 is surging in regions with lower vaccination rates. If you remain unvaccinated, get vaccinated. Get your children vaccinated. If you’ve had your vaccination, get your booster. Take every precaution necessary to keep your community safe as we head into the holiday season.”

 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 207,467

·         Total Positive – 7,558
·         Percent Positive – 3.64%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.68%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2,164 (+24)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 351
·         Patients in ICU – 424 (+4)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 219 (+4)
·         Total Discharges – 212,602 (+305)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 33
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,165

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,789
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 28,868,533
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 129,085
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 689,644
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.2%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.8%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.1%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.9%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.5%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.8%

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionTuesday, November 16, 2021Wednesday, November 17, 2021Thursday, November 18, 2021
Capital Region5.68%6.18%6.69%
Central New York6.01%6.32%6.33%
Finger Lakes8.77%8.87%8.74%
Long Island3.59%3.74%3.84%
Mid-Hudson2.75%2.75%2.77%
Mohawk Valley7.21%7.36%7.59%
New York City1.44%1.47%1.54%
North Country6.92%7.07%6.94%
Southern Tier4.72%4.88%5.05%
Western New York8.87%9.30%9.48%
Statewide3.47%3.58%3.68%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCTuesday, November 16, 2021Wednesday, November 17, 2021Thursday, November 18, 2021
Bronx1.27%1.34%1.40%
Kings1.56%1.53%1.60%
New York1.13%1.15%1.18%
Queens1.58%1.67%1.79%
Richmond2.07%2.19%2.32%

 
Yesterday, 7,558 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,633,987. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany33,316114
Allegany5,66947
Broome27,208149
Cattaraugus9,33684
Cayuga9,41234
Chautauqua14,017113
Chemung12,27472
Chenango5,27852
Clinton7,68444
Columbia5,43628
Cortland5,92124
Delaware4,13749
Dutchess37,201101
Erie118,219669
Essex2,84035
Franklin5,05644
Fulton7,44956
Genesee8,12461
Greene4,74124
Hamilton5003
Herkimer7,87064
Jefferson10,672108
Lewis4,01525
Livingston6,75759
Madison7,03036
Monroe93,377463
Montgomery6,84941
Nassau221,437407
Niagara27,026171
NYC1,118,0661,541
Oneida31,720160
Onondaga57,247285
Ontario11,01891
Orange60,561160
Orleans5,19036
Oswego13,43780
Otsego5,07932
Putnam12,90530
Rensselaer16,54074
Rockland54,75670
Saratoga23,037183
Schenectady18,47984
Schoharie2,53214
Schuyler1,79517
Seneca3,02516
St. Lawrence12,19280
Steuben11,74492
Suffolk249,417621
Sullivan9,17439
Tioga6,06960
Tompkins7,08825
Ulster18,40383
Warren6,724109
Washington6,056135
Wayne9,62466
Westchester146,400145
Wyoming4,96435
Yates1,89418

 
Yesterday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,165. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Allegany1
Broome4
Cattaraugus1
Chemung2
Delaware1
Erie4
Livingston2
Manhattan1
Nassau1
Niagara1
Oneida4
Onondaga2
Oswego1
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Schuyler1
Suffolk2
Sullivan1
Washington1

 
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 32,889 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,373 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region788,1681,136713,869334
Central New York607,9391,024559,218179
Finger Lakes803,5621,586737,518333
Long Island1,985,9502,5071,768,1331,179
Mid-Hudson1,541,2762,9891,356,513751
Mohawk Valley305,791384282,177173
New York City7,097,13320,4826,333,1518,758
North Country284,058567254,842162
Southern Tier410,221615373,516213
Western New York881,5491,599801,468291
Statewide14,705,64732,88913,180,40512,373

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

