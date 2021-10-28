MORE BACK TO WORK IN REGION. 10,500 LEAVE WORKFORCE, CREATING DECLINE IN UNEMPLOYMENT, BUT LABOR FORCE HAS DECLINED.

Hits: 14

WPCNR 9 TO 5. From The New York State Labor Department, White Plains. October 28, 2021:

The September 2021 unemployment rate for the Hudson Valley Region is 4.3 percent. That is down from 5.1 percent in August 2021 and down from 6.7 percent in September 2020.

In September 2021, there were 47,400 unemployed in the region, down from 57,400 in August 2021 and down from 74,700 in September 2020. WPCNR observes, that means 27,300 have returned to work since the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Year-over-year in September 2021, labor force decreased by 10,500 or 0.9 percent, to 1,105,800.

Editor’s Note: WPCNR observes the people no longer working counted as left the workforce are staying at home, fear of Covid, workplaces closing, according to the Department of Labor, (10,500 ) is within 500 of the decline in unemployment, 10,000, less people unemployed than last year in September.

The 47,400 persons unemployed, 27,300 less than unemployed in September 2020, 74,700 (the height of the covid epidemic). But the decline in unemployment is made up of 10,500 counted as leaving the workforce this year plus those who left the workforce in 2020. This would stand to reason the Hudson Valley economy may be getting more employed but it is not a robust return to commerce the way it used to be.

The Hudson Valley Region’s September 2021 unemployment rate (4.3 percent) is tied with the Finger Lakes region for fifth lowest rate among the 10 labor market regions in New York State.

Capital Region 3.9 percent

Long Island 4.2 percent

North Country 4.2 percent

Southern Tier 4.2 percent

Finger Lakes 4.3 percent

Hudson Valley 4.3 percent

Central New York 4.4 percent

Mohawk Valley 4.5 percent

Western New York 4.7 percent

New York City 8.9 percent

In September 2021, the lowest unemployment rate within the region (3.9 percent) was recorded in Putnam County.