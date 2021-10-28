Feiner Print in the Marajuana opt-out, Opt-In Decision for communities.

Hits: 15

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. From Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor. October 28, 2021:

Local governments in the state such as the Town of Greenburgh will have little or no control over some aspects of cannabis, while other aspects afford more local control from a land-use perspective.

As example, municipalities can opt-out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and/or on-site consumption licenses (cannabis lounges) if a local law is adopted by 12/31/2021.

If a municipality does not opt-out by 12/31, it cannot opt-out in the future, but if a municipality does opt-out before 12/31, it can opt back in at a later date.

Another option is to opt-in with conditions, such as allowing dispensaries but not lounges, and/or allowing them only in certain non-residential zones away from schools, playgrounds, etc.

The City of White Plains has not promulgated the options in detail to the city at this time.