THE GOVERNOR’S COVID REPORT

GOVERNOR HOCHUL UPDATES NEW YORKERS ON STATE’S PROGRESS COMBATING COVID-19  

61,303 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours  

34 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday   

 
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“New Yorkers have made tremendous progress in the fight against COVID, but make no mistake – our work is not done,” Governor Hochul said. “We all remember the spike in infections last winter and it’s now on all of us to ensure it doesn’t happen again. As we move towards colder months and more opportunities for people to gather indoors, the vaccine has become even more important. There’s no reason to wait – it’s free, it’s available and it’s the right thing to do, so get your shot today.”

Editor’s note: Locally in Westchester County new cases of covid last week from October 17 to October 23 numbered 464, 33% lower than the 691 cases the week of October 10 through 16. The average rate of infections was 9/10ths of a person for each person infected.( about 1 person newly infected infecting one other person, a sustainable rate that does not increase the number cases. The spread rate was 1 person infecting .89 a person from the 48 cases reported two weeks ago; The average number of new cases in Westchester County a day last week was 66. Number of tests per day averaged 7,113. The average infection rate was .9 of 1%.
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 92,974

·         Total Positive – 2,203
·         Percent Positive – 2.37%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.09%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2044 (0)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 204
·         Patients in ICU – 454 (-7)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 256 (+4)
·         Total Discharges – 207,158 (+156)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 34
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,411
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,845
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 26,744,310
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 61,303
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 390,180
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.7%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.1%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.8
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.0%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.4%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.6%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.2%

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionSaturday, October 23, 2021Sunday, October 24, 2021Monday, October 25, 2021
Capital Region3.64%3.67%3.64%
Central New York4.35%4.24%4.26%
Finger Lakes4.51%4.40%4.43%
Long Island2.18%2.19%2.16%
Mid-Hudson1.95%1.91%1.90%
Mohawk Valley4.02%3.95%3.85%
New York City1.06%1.05%1.00%
North Country4.88%4.78%4.81%
Southern Tier3.08%3.03%3.06%
Western New York4.46%4.48%4.65%
Statewide2.12%2.10%2.09%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCSaturday, October 23, 2021Sunday, October 24, 2021Monday, October 25, 2021
Bronx0.93%0.90%0.89%
Kings1.36%1.34%1.26%
New York0.69%0.72%0.69%
Queens1.01%0.99%0.94%
Richmond1.50%1.51%1.51%

 
Yesterday, 2,203 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,515,947. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany31,17444
Allegany4,7249
Broome24,86261
Cattaraugus7,88421
Cayuga8,75813
Chautauqua12,57014
Chemung11,09223
Chenango4,7493
Clinton6,85316
Columbia5,0607
Cortland5,42411
Delaware3,6041
Dutchess35,83423
Erie107,549191
Essex2,3805
Franklin4,3706
Fulton6,4738
Genesee7,13212
Greene4,4349
Hamilton4390
Herkimer6,91323
Jefferson9,08651
Lewis3,66411
Livingston5,8198
Madison6,30315
Monroe85,20484
Montgomery6,07411
Nassau215,227142
Niagara24,33151
NYC1,094,318562
Oneida28,94630
Onondaga52,68662
Ontario9,48013
Orange57,87854
Orleans4,42414
Oswego11,91345
Otsego4,6326
Putnam12,5577
Rensselaer15,02418
Rockland53,36851
Saratoga20,58237
Schenectady16,99222
Schoharie2,3425
Schuyler1,5602
Seneca2,7703
St. Lawrence10,77230
Steuben10,32218
Suffolk240,888195
Sullivan8,55716
Tioga5,20915
Tompkins6,5833
Ulster17,39421
Warren5,60612
Washington4,72915
Wayne8,32822
Westchester143,98749
Wyoming4,4362
Yates1,6781

 
Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,411. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Allegany1
Bronx1
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Clinton1
Erie1
Kings2
Madison1
Montgomery2
Nassau1
Oneida3
Onondaga3
Orange2
Oswego1
Rensselaer1
St. Lawrence3
Suffolk1
Ulster2
Wayne2
Westchester2

 
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

Yesterday,13,547 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,465 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region762,644468702,521452
Central New York593,774304552,511316
Finger Lakes776,027536724,777556
Long Island1,926,4602,8601,721,5362,485
Mid-Hudson1,490,6961,9291,328,6131,441
Mohawk Valley298,303224277,149175
New York City6,867,5096,0146,156,8316,930
North Country276,584250250,989166
Southern Tier396,959311367,646231
Western New York852,759651785,814713
Statewide14,241,71513,54712,868,38713,465

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

