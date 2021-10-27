THE GOVERNOR’S COVID REPORT

Hits: 12

GOVERNOR HOCHUL UPDATES NEW YORKERS ON STATE’S PROGRESS COMBATING COVID-19

61,303 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours

34 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday



Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers have made tremendous progress in the fight against COVID, but make no mistake – our work is not done,” Governor Hochul said. “We all remember the spike in infections last winter and it’s now on all of us to ensure it doesn’t happen again. As we move towards colder months and more opportunities for people to gather indoors, the vaccine has become even more important. There’s no reason to wait – it’s free, it’s available and it’s the right thing to do, so get your shot today.”

Editor’s note: Locally in Westchester County new cases of covid last week from October 17 to October 23 numbered 464, 33% lower than the 691 cases the week of October 10 through 16. The average rate of infections was 9/10ths of a person for each person infected.( about 1 person newly infected infecting one other person, a sustainable rate that does not increase the number cases. The spread rate was 1 person infecting .89 a person from the 48 cases reported two weeks ago; The average number of new cases in Westchester County a day last week was 66. Number of tests per day averaged 7,113. The average infection rate was .9 of 1%.



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 92,974

· Total Positive – 2,203

· Percent Positive – 2.37%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.09%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2044 (0)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 204

· Patients in ICU – 454 (-7)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 256 (+4)

· Total Discharges – 207,158 (+156)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 34

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,411

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,845

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 26,744,310

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 61,303

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 390,180

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.8

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.2%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, October 23, 2021 Sunday, October 24, 2021 Monday, October 25, 2021 Capital Region 3.64% 3.67% 3.64% Central New York 4.35% 4.24% 4.26% Finger Lakes 4.51% 4.40% 4.43% Long Island 2.18% 2.19% 2.16% Mid-Hudson 1.95% 1.91% 1.90% Mohawk Valley 4.02% 3.95% 3.85% New York City 1.06% 1.05% 1.00% North Country 4.88% 4.78% 4.81% Southern Tier 3.08% 3.03% 3.06% Western New York 4.46% 4.48% 4.65% Statewide 2.12% 2.10% 2.09%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, October 23, 2021 Sunday, October 24, 2021 Monday, October 25, 2021 Bronx 0.93% 0.90% 0.89% Kings 1.36% 1.34% 1.26% New York 0.69% 0.72% 0.69% Queens 1.01% 0.99% 0.94% Richmond 1.50% 1.51% 1.51%



Yesterday, 2,203 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,515,947. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 31,174 44 Allegany 4,724 9 Broome 24,862 61 Cattaraugus 7,884 21 Cayuga 8,758 13 Chautauqua 12,570 14 Chemung 11,092 23 Chenango 4,749 3 Clinton 6,853 16 Columbia 5,060 7 Cortland 5,424 11 Delaware 3,604 1 Dutchess 35,834 23 Erie 107,549 191 Essex 2,380 5 Franklin 4,370 6 Fulton 6,473 8 Genesee 7,132 12 Greene 4,434 9 Hamilton 439 0 Herkimer 6,913 23 Jefferson 9,086 51 Lewis 3,664 11 Livingston 5,819 8 Madison 6,303 15 Monroe 85,204 84 Montgomery 6,074 11 Nassau 215,227 142 Niagara 24,331 51 NYC 1,094,318 562 Oneida 28,946 30 Onondaga 52,686 62 Ontario 9,480 13 Orange 57,878 54 Orleans 4,424 14 Oswego 11,913 45 Otsego 4,632 6 Putnam 12,557 7 Rensselaer 15,024 18 Rockland 53,368 51 Saratoga 20,582 37 Schenectady 16,992 22 Schoharie 2,342 5 Schuyler 1,560 2 Seneca 2,770 3 St. Lawrence 10,772 30 Steuben 10,322 18 Suffolk 240,888 195 Sullivan 8,557 16 Tioga 5,209 15 Tompkins 6,583 3 Ulster 17,394 21 Warren 5,606 12 Washington 4,729 15 Wayne 8,328 22 Westchester 143,987 49 Wyoming 4,436 2 Yates 1,678 1



Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,411. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Allegany 1 Bronx 1 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Clinton 1 Erie 1 Kings 2 Madison 1 Montgomery 2 Nassau 1 Oneida 3 Onondaga 3 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Rensselaer 1 St. Lawrence 3 Suffolk 1 Ulster 2 Wayne 2 Westchester 2



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday,13,547 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,465 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 762,644 468 702,521 452 Central New York 593,774 304 552,511 316 Finger Lakes 776,027 536 724,777 556 Long Island 1,926,460 2,860 1,721,536 2,485 Mid-Hudson 1,490,696 1,929 1,328,613 1,441 Mohawk Valley 298,303 224 277,149 175 New York City 6,867,509 6,014 6,156,831 6,930 North Country 276,584 250 250,989 166 Southern Tier 396,959 311 367,646 231 Western New York 852,759 651 785,814 713 Statewide 14,241,715 13,547 12,868,387 13,465

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.