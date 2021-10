THURSDAY AT 8 ON WHITE PLAINS TV: YOU’VE GOT WHITE PLAINS “MR. AND MRS. BRIDGE” ON “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD”

Hits: 13

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS SYLWIA AND MIKE McNAMARA

HOSTS OF THE BRIDGE DECK AT THE WOMENS CLUB OF WHITE PLAINS THURSDAY AT 8 ON CH 45 FIOS COUNTYWIDE AND OPTIMUM CH. 76 IN WHITE PLAINS AND ANYTIME AT

WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

MIKE AND SYLWIA TALK ABOUT HOW THE NEW LOCATION OF THE DECK AT THE WOMEN’S CLUB WORKS FOR PLAYERS ALL OVER WHITE PLAINS AND THE COUNTY

HOW THEY STARTED IN THEIR BRIDGE CAREER

HOW THE DECK CAN INTRODUCE YOU TO BRIDGE, BRING YOU BACK TO BRIDGE, MEET NEW FRIENDS, LEARN “THE GAME“

TAKE YOUR PLAY TO THE NEXT LEVEL SHARPEN THE MIND. DISCIPLINE CONCENTRATION

STIMULATES CONVERSATION. CHANGES YOUR LIFE. MEET NEW PEOPLE

LEARN WHY BRIDGE IS THE GAME ANYONE CAN PLAY

BUILD YOUR SKILLS WITH THE THRILL OF DISCOVERY AND STRATEGY THAT’S DIFFERENT EVERY HAND. WITH NEVER A DULL MOMENT

HOW YOU CAN PLAY ONLINE AROUND THE WORLD.

ACHIEVEMENT. SATISFACTION. DISCOVERY. THE SATISFACTION OF BRILLIANT DEFENSE. THE THRILL OF THE WINNING PLAY

GETTING BETTER EVERY HAND YOU PLAY

IT’S THE GAME YOU NEVER WANT TO STOP PLAYING