COMMON COUNCIL REJECTS 701 WESTCHESTER 350-UNIT APARTMENT COMPLEX.

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From the Gedney Association. October 5, 2021:

We are pleased to inform you that the Common Council voted unanimously against the 701 Westchester Avenue zoning proposal to build a 5-story apartment building containing approximately 350 units.

This is a key example of strength in numbers. The Gedney Association worked closely with the South end neighborhood associations including North Street Civic Association, Old Oaks Association, and Rosedale Residential Association. This coalition of neighborhood associations was essential in the Common Council’s decision to deny this application.