GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES FIRST CANNABIS CONTROL BOARD MEETING TUESDAY–SEE IT IN ACTION

Hits: 8

WPCNR CANNABIS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. October 2, 2021:

ALERT: New York State Cannabis Control Board Announces First Public Meeting of the Board to be held Tuesday October 5, 2021 at 1:30 PM



On September 22, 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the final appointments to the five-member Cannabis Control Board. The Cannabis Control Board is charged with approving a comprehensive regulatory framework for New York’s cannabis industry. The Board will oversee licensing of cannabis businesses and the approval of various actions taken by the Office of Cannabis Management.



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – The New York State Cannabis Control Board will hold its first public meeting of the Board at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Members of the public are welcome to attend virtually via videoconference.

The public is able to observe meetings from a mobile device or computer on our live webcast:https://players.brightcove.net/2886492229001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6193797864001.

Videos of each meeting are also posted on our website following the meeting.



Meeting agenda and additional information can be found here: https://cannabis.ny.gov/cannabis-control-board-meetings.