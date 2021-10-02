FEMA COMING TO GREENBURGH TOWN HALL TO EXPLAIN CLAIMS PROCEDURES TUESDAY AND TAKE CLAIM APPLICATIONS, SUNDAY, MONDAY TUESDAY

Hits: 10

WPCNR UPCOMING. By Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor. October 2, 2021:

ARE YOU CONFUSED ABOUT FEMA? ABOUT SBA? MEETING TUESDAY AT 4:30 pm

Have you reached out to FEMA, SBA or your insurance company and been disappointed? Or, are you having good experiences, getting the financial help you need?

FEMA will also take applications at the Greenburgh Library Sunday 9 AM to 5 PM…Monday and Tuesday October 4 and 5 10 am to 6 pm

This Tuesday, at 4:30 PM a representative from the government affairs office of FEMA and SBA will attend a Town Board work session at Town Hall (177 Hillside Ave, White Plains).

If you have any questions about the financial assistance programs they offer or concerns please e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. We will ask the questions. You can also attend the meeting. Questions, problems people are having will be highlighted. Many residents have lost cars, suffered tens of thousands of dollars in property losses and our now struggling through government red tape. Some residents are staying in hotels and they still haven’t received any financial help or inadequate support.

If you need extra help we have a storm reliefs angel volunteer program and have been matching volunteers with residents. We hope to also give direct feedback as to what is working and not working with our congressional and state legislative delegation.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor