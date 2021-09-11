WHITE PLAINS TOUCHES HEARTS, HONORS LOCAL VICTIMS OF 9/11 WITH YOUTH OF THE FUTURE READING BIOGRAPHIES OF THE LOST TO INSPIRE THE LIVING

Hits: 18

White Plains Community Gathering of Remembrance & Hope closed with the Youth Bureau Community Youth Court Students reading names and bios of 50 victims of 9/11 which crystalized for many in attendance the profound significance and message the victims leave for us the living: to do our part and shoulder the void their loss leaves and “strengthen up” setting the theme of drawing courage and inspiration from those who died, victims and rescuers. Lincoln’s last words of the Gettysburgh address are:

“But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.“

County Executive George Latimer in his message, said , “This is a Test,” recalling how he was once very nervous about a test in school and his father telling him, “When you’re a grown man, you will be tested every day.” Mr. Latimer said the people in the Trade Center that day realizing they were trapped facing the flames, called their loved ones on their cellphones, and “told them they loved them, and will not ever see them again and told them goodbye.” They passed the test. He said the rescuers and responders who died because they went into the doomed buildings. He said some day we will all pass such tests and should draw inspiration from the sacrifice in the face of crisis emonstrated by the heroes and victims of 9/11.