Meeting with Mayor and Planning Commissioner Tuesday at CNA at Highlands Middle School on Role of the Neighborhoods in Comprehensive Plan Upgrade

The next White Plains Council of Neighborhood Associations (WPCNA) meeting is tomorrow Sept. 14 at 7pm. Mayor Roach & Commissioner Gomez will be the guest speakers. The topic is the new Comprehensive Plan and how the neighborhood associations can/should be involved. A question and answer session will follow a brief overview of the topic, timeline, and process.

The meeting will take place in person in the Highlands Middle School auditorium. Masks are required in the building. There will also be a live Zoom component for those that are interested in listening to the discussion. Unfortunately, only those who are at the meeting in person will be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the meeting. The Zoom link for the meeting is below.

Topic: WPCNA Meeting 9/14

Time: 7pm

https://zoom.us/j/95370891872?pwd=amlZdDVyWmhZMzUwTmhvRDRFalFyUT09

Other opportunities to individually participate in the planning process are below, but our voices are heard best when they are united as a neighborhood.