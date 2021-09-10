300 TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID YESTERDAY. HIGHEST NEW INFECTIONS SINCE APRIL 15. FLUKE OR TREND? INFECTION RATE MOVES OVER 3% IN ONE DAY.

Hits: 10

WPCNR COVID REPORT. By John F. Bailey. From the NY State Covid Tracker September 10, 2021

One week after the Labor Day holiday began, Westchester covid testing recorded 300 people testing positive for corona virus out of 9,825 tested.

It is the highest single infection day since Westchester stymied the new wave of covid in mid-April when the county recorded 291 new covid infections on April 15.

This is the first time in five months the infection number has hit the 300 mark, (132 more new cases than testing recorded the day before.)

The 300 persons found to be positive were in a testing universe of 9,825 Thursday, jumping the daily infection rate to 3.1% of those tested up from2.3% on Wednesday, September 8, when 7,262 were tested.

The growth or spread rate of yesterday is consistent with the 281 infections two weeks ago on August 26, when you divide the 300 new cases by the 281 cases on August 26, the spread rate is 1.07, meaning each of the 281 infected with Covid on August 26 if the spread rate continues in the stable zone of spread which does not exponentially expand the number of new cases, but will infect 1 other person perhaps within the next two weeks which would could mean 300 new cases from yesterday’s new persons infected.