THE JOHN BAILEY WHITE PLAINS REPORT ON WVOX THIS MORNING’S DENNIS AND TONNY “GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER” TRANSCRIPT

John Bailey, The CitizeNetReporter,

appears weekly live at 7:50 AM on the Dennis and Tonny “Good Morning Westchester”

program on WVOX 1460 AM and worldwide on wvox.com

“THERE’S A CONCERN IN WHITE PLAINS ABOUT THE ALMOST MONTHLY APPEARANCES OF “POP UP DEVELOPMENTS” IN WHITE PLAINS.

IT SEEMS THAT DEVELOPERS PRESENT DEVELOPMENTS PRIVATELY TO THE CITY ADMINISTRATION AND IF THE ADMINISTRATION LIKES IT, THE DEVELOPERS COME IN TO A COMMON COUNCIL WORK SESSION ONE WEEK BEFORE THE COMMON COUNCIL MONTHLY MEETING AND IT IS PRESENTED, AND BEGINS TO WORK ITS WAY TOWARD APPROVAL.

“THIS HAS LED TO A CITY OF IDOL CRANES, STALLED PROJECTS. THE UPSHOT IS THERE ARE ABOUT 9 PROJECTS APPROVED OVER THE LAST 10 YEARS THAT THE CITIZENS AND NEIGHBORHOODS ARE CONSISTENTLY SURPRISED AT. AND IMMMEDIATELY OBJECT TO. I DO NOT KNOW IF THIS MODUS OPERANDI HAPPENS IN HARRISON OR NEW ROCHELLE ESSENTIALLY PRE-APPROVED DEVELOPmEMTS WHICH SAIL THROUGH , SITE PLANS APPROVED WITH LITTLE QUESTIONING BY AN UN-INVOLVED, UNQUESTIONING COMMON COUNCIL

“I WAS APPROACHED YESTERDAY BY A CITIZEN WHO HAS WATCHED THIS FOR A LONG TIME AND SHE IS TIRED OF IT. SHE IS PLANNING TO PUT TOGETHER AN OVERALL MAP SHOWING APPROVED PROJECTS SO CITIZENS AND NEIGHBORHOODS CAN SEE WHAT DEVELOPMENTS ARE IS ALREADY ON THE BOARDS.

“SHE CONTACTED ME YESTERDAY AND POINTED OUT THERE IS NO OVERALL MAP ON THE CITY WEBSITE THAT SHOWS THE STATE OF COMPREHENSIVE THOROUGH ENCROACHMENT OF NEW PROJECTS ON AN OVERHEAD MAP.

“THERE ARE PICTURES OF PROJECTS BU T THERE IS NO IN YOUR FACE “HERE’S WHAT’S BEING DEVELOPED IN WHITE PLAINS OVER NEXT 5 YEARS MAP” THAT SHOWS YOU THE SPREAD OF DEVELOPMENT IN WHOLE CITY PERSPECTIVE.

“THE EFFECT OF THIS CLANDESTINE DEVELOPMENT PRESENTATIONS IS THAT NEIGHBORHOODS HAVE LITTLE COURSE BUT TO SUE TO STOP DEVELOPMENTS AS THE GEDNEY ASSOCIATION DID AND THAT IS STILL BEING HELD IN ABEYANCE IN THE APPELLATE COURT.

“THE CITY SOLUTION TO THIS AFTER OR BEFORE DEVELOPMENTS ARE APPROVED IS FOR DEVELOPERS TO SMOOZE THE NEIGHORHOODS AND MAKE COSMETIC CONCESSIONS.

“THE EFFORT BY THIS CONCERNED CITIZEN IS TO GO TO EACH NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION AND WORK TO DEVELOP A MAP OF EACH NEIGHBORHOOD AND SHOW THE ENCROACHMENT OR THE ADDITION OF PRESENTLY APPROVED DEVELOPMENTS IN VARIOUS AREAS WE WILL SEE HOW THIS PROGRESSES.

GOING DEEP INTO VAN GOGH

THE VAN GOGH EXHIBITION AT SOUTH STREET SEAPORT IS LIKE WATCHING HIM PAINT. YOU FEEL THE POWER OF HIS STROKES, AND ENJOY THE SCOPE OF HIS PAINTINGS COMPLETELY DIFFERENTLY.



“I WENT IN TO NEW YORK CITY SATURDAY TO SEE THE VAN GOGH SPECTACULAR VISUAL PRESENTATION OF VINCENT VAN GOGH’S MASTERPIECES IN A MESMERIZING AMAZING ANIMATED VISUAL EVOLUTION OF THE MASTER’S WORK.

“I WITHOUT RESERVATION RECOMMEND THIS SHOW. IT THROUGH ITS TECHNIQUE OF VIDEO VISUALLY TURNING ONE PAINTING INTO ANOTHER MAGICALLY TRANSFORMING AND MAKING YOU FEEL THE BOLD BRUSH STROKES IN VINCENT’S VOLUPTUOUS COMMANDING STYLE AS HE CREATED THEM, WHICH GIVES YOU A THRILLING INSIDE FEEL FOR THE ARTIST’S WORK ACCENTUATING THEIR POWER.

THE PARKING IS EASY. THE PEOPLE ATTENDING THE SHOW WERE MESMERIZED OFTEN STAYING FOR THREE SHOWINGS….THEY TOOK PICTURES WATCHED PAINTINGS COME ALIVE AND THEY ALL WORE MASKS

” SPEAKING OF MASKS –AFTERWARDS OUR FRIENDS AND I WENT OVER INTO THE VILLAGE TO HAVE DINNER AND AT THE FIRST RESTAURANT WE SELECTED THE HOSTESS ASKED FOR PROOF OF VACCINATION.

“I REALIZED I DID NOT HAVE MINE AND THE HOSTESS SAID SHE WOULD NOT ADMIT ME TO THE RESTAURANT.

WE WENT TO ANOTHER RESTAURANT AND THE HOST DID NOT ASK FOR PROOF OF VACCINATION. SO THIS POINTS OUT THAT FOLKS NEED TO BE ASKED FOR THE VACCINATION PROOF FOR THIS MAYOR DIBLASIO REGULATION TO BE EFFECTIVE WHEN IT GOES INTO LAW MED-MONTH

I WAS IMPRESSED WITH THE STREET SCENE—IN THE AFTERNOON THERE WAS MORE MASKING ON THE STREETS. BUT AFTER DARK WHEN THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS WERE OUT AND ABOUT THERE WAS NOT MUCH MASKING AT ALL. THE RECOVERY WAS LIKE OLD TIMES IN MY OPINION IF YOU MEASURE STREET TRAFFIC.