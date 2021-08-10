SEPT. 1: BACK TO SCHOOL FORUM WITH DR. JOSEPH RICCA ON ZOOM



Back to School:

Alleviating Anxiety & Concerns



Last year was, to put it mildly, obviously a not-as-expected school year. While things are hopefully looking better for the coming year, you and your children may have some concerns.



On Wednesday, September 1st at 7:00 p.m., a panel of childcare and School District professionals will be on-hand to answer questions and discuss what to expect in this school year.



Please submit your questions using our form here. Note: the panel will not be able to answer questions specific to individual children or families during the program.



Join the program and our panelists on Zoom Wednesday, September 1st at 7:00 p.m. here.

A Spanish language translator will be present during the Zoom program. Thank you to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for providing translation services.Submit your questions here!

