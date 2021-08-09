Hits: 0

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT. From the NYS Covid Tracker with analysis by John F. Bailey. August 9, 2021:

The New York State Covid Tracker figures for Sunday August 8 are in. The seven days from Sunday August 1 to Sunday Aug 8, report 2,469 persons tested of 48389 tested tested positive for Covid,

That computes to a new infection rate of 5.1%. In 10 to 14 days, using the Johns Hopkins infection model that shows 1 newly infected covid person spreads the disease to 7 persons this could mean that those unfortunate 2,469 persons could infect 17, 283 other persons in the county.

The County Executive George Latimer today reported there were 51 new hospitalizations Monday, as opposed to 25 last week. County Commissioner of Health Dr. Sherlita Amler made a brief statement that all of the new hospitalizations the week of July 25-31 “are among the unvaccinated. “

Dr. Amler said largest number of persons coming down with the disease are aged 30 50 and the second largest were aged 16-25. She said the surest way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated.