NEW WESTCHESTER COVID INFECTIONS CROSS OVER INTO SPREAD ZONE.

On Friday, July 16 , 51 of 4,637 tested positive for a 1.1% Infection Rate and Saturday continued rising the infections crossing over into the spreading infection rate of 1.4%. The raise coincides coincidently with the 10-15 day incubation period of covid-19 after the 3-day July 4 holiday ended July 5.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. By John F. Bailey Based on New York State Covid Tracker July 19, 2021:

On Saturday, the New York State Covid Tracker reported 55 of 3,808 persons in Westchester County tested positive for corona virus.

The one day crossover into the volatile spread infection rate of 1.4% positive based on 3,808 tests (1.1% results in stable case rate of the disease according to the New York State Department of Health a 1.1% new case rate maintains a covid new case level that does not spread).

On Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday the county averaged 50 new infections for 4 straight days. Fifty-five persons of 3,808 tested in the county 1.4% of those tested positive. In the five days through Saturday infection rate doubleded to 1.1, 33 a day average new cases turned into 50 a day average. In 4 days ending Saturday.

The results for Sunday will be in this afternoon.