The Vaccination Figures for Westchester County as of this morning.

WPCNR COVID VACCINATION MONITOR. By John F. Bailey. From the New York State Covid 19 Tracker. July 18, 2021:

After County Executive George Latimer reported vaccinations last Monday in Westchester County were running at a low of 168 scheduled shots that day,, 1,774 more persons have gone to get first shots of the Covid vaccine, apparently hearing the County Executive’s message to get vaccinated and fast.

More persons with first shots have started getting their second shots, a total of 1,687 in five days an average of 337 a day.

The Covid Tracker Tracker reports this morning 586,301 Westchester residents have their two doses of vaccine. Up 1,687 from Tuesday July 13.

This Sunday morning, 637,920 are reported as needing second shots to be fully vaccinated. That total includes the 1,774 Westchester residents just getting their first shots the last 5 days. Those individuals still need their second shots compared to 638,000 last Monday

If second shots and first shots continue this upward trend the county could be fully vaccinated by Mid-November. To complete second shots for the 637,920 now needing 2nd shots, the county has to ramp up the number of people coming in for second shots, or convince those who have missed their second shot appointments to come in and get them.

The state has released no figures on the persons who have skipped their second shot dosages.

Without that obvious vital stat there is no way to determine if the lag in fully vaccinating progress is from consumer indifference.

The state has released no figures on no-shows for second shots, either, or whether those no-shows for second shots are being traced and recontacted, or whether second shots will come to them. They should.

Given the spread of coronavirus the last week back to the brink of out of control spread (more than 1.1 Infection Rate) this situation of shot-skipping ignoring getting a shot altogether, and how it is being addressed needs to be addressed calculated and executed. Depending on today’s numbers due at 2 PM, the Third Wave could be about to begin.

The state has to dig into the weeds of the stats they do not want to tell.

The state needs to stop talking about recovery and back to normal because the spread is already on in Westchester and the reasons for that have to be isolated: is it vaccination skipping, too relaxed rules, or stronger covid strains. Wishful thinking does not replace what the facts tell you.

With the number of people still needing second shots and the still low rate of vaccinations running at 700 (337 second shots a day and 354 first shots) (1st and 2nd combined) we are not vaccinating fast enough to get the county fully vaccinated by the start of the school year. We need 2,000 shots a day 1st and seconds combined to get the county full vaccinated by mid-September.