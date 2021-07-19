GOVERNOR CUOMO ASSESSES WHERE STATE , COUNTIES ARE IN GETTING VACCINATED AND WHO IS GETTING COVID. STATE POSITIVE NEW CASES RISING OVER 1.18% POSITIVES DAILY. CALLS FOR MORE VACCINATIONS. MID-HUDSON REGION VACCINATING 1,019 A DAY OVER 7 COUNTIES. MID-HUDSON AVERAGING 1% NEW CASE RATE. WESTCHESTER HAS 34 NEW CASES SUNDAY TRAILING NASSAU WITH 99 AND SUFFOLK WITH 88.

WPCNR OFFICIAL STATE CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. July 19, 2021:

“After over a year of containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now being told that COVID is now mainly a pandemic among the unvaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get your shot to best protect yourself and your loved ones against the variants spreading through the nation.”
 
Today’s  Statewide data is summarized briefly below:

·         Test Results Reported – 69,665
·         Total Positive – 823
·         Percent Positive – 1.18%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.26%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 378 (+26)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 71
·         Patients in ICU – 79 (0)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 30 (-2)
·         Total Discharges – 185,906 (+61)
·         Deaths – 3
·         Total Deaths – 43,034
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 21,812,432
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 22,627
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 235,134
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.1%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 65.8%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.9%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.4%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 59.3%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 54.6%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 61.7%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, July 16, 2021Saturday, July 17, 2021Sunday, July 18, 2021
Capital Region1.52%1.66%1.75%
Central New York0.83%1.03%1.00%
Finger Lakes0.85%0.96%1.01%
Long Island1.37%1.47%1.61%
Mid-Hudson1.01%1.01%0.99%
Mohawk Valley0.70%0.80%0.81%
New York City1.24%1.30%1.27%
North Country0.89%0.86%0.94%
Southern Tier0.64%0.61%0.69%
Western New York1.13%1.36%1.42%
Statewide1.19%1.26%1.26%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, July 16, 2021Saturday, July 17, 2021Sunday, July 18, 2021
Bronx1.11%1.16%1.24%
Kings1.35%1.42%1.24%
New York1.09%1.17%1.19%
Queens1.21%1.22%1.24%
Richmond1.72%1.88%1.87%

Yesterday, 823 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,110,317. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,82313
Allegany3,5690
Broome18,7104
Cattaraugus5,7490
Cayuga6,3730
Chautauqua8,9821
Chemung7,8143
Chenango3,5201
Clinton4,8665
Columbia4,0960
Cortland3,9421
Delaware2,4043
Dutchess29,6326
Erie89,97615
Essex1,6142
Franklin2,5670
Fulton4,4431
Genesee5,4490
Greene3,4281
Hamilton3160
Herkimer5,2250
Jefferson6,2140
Lewis2,8290
Livingston4,5450
Madison4,5922
Monroe69,46315
Montgomery4,2650
Nassau185,13499
Niagara20,1294
NYC947,740461
Oneida22,7330
Onondaga39,2123
Ontario7,4393
Orange48,61217
Orleans3,1340
Oswego7,6600
Otsego3,4750
Putnam10,6574
Rensselaer11,3053
Rockland47,2369
Saratoga15,4879
Schenectady13,2451
Schoharie1,7151
Schuyler1,0820
Seneca2,0191
St. Lawrence6,6910
Steuben6,9881
Suffolk202,36388
Sullivan6,7181
Tioga3,8520
Tompkins4,3770
Ulster14,0012
Warren3,7115
Washington3,1781
Wayne5,8093
Westchester130,42134
Wyoming3,6080
Yates1,1800

Yesterday, 3 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,034. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Queens2
Suffolk1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 11,458 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,058 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region678,175349634,352296
Central New York536,942258505,844225
Finger Lakes688,813372652,718387
Long Island1,565,0641,4891,428,8271,747
Mid-Hudson1,257,7991,0711,142,5391,019
Mohawk Valley265,698182249,580151
New York City5,509,6677,1025,023,8237,556
North Country248,83385228,44982
Southern Tier352,128157330,676171
Western New York749,654393694,311424
Statewide11,852,77311,45810,891,11912,058

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

