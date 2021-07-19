Hits: 13

WPCNR OFFICIAL STATE CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. July 19, 2021:

“After over a year of containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now being told that COVID is now mainly a pandemic among the unvaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get your shot to best protect yourself and your loved ones against the variants spreading through the nation.”



Today’s Statewide data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 69,665

· Total Positive – 823

· Percent Positive – 1.18%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.26%

· Patient Hospitalization – 378 (+26)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 71

· Patients in ICU – 79 (0)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 30 (-2)

· Total Discharges – 185,906 (+61)

· Deaths – 3

· Total Deaths – 43,034

· Total vaccine doses administered – 21,812,432

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 22,627

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 235,134

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 65.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 59.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 54.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 61.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, July 16, 2021 Saturday, July 17, 2021 Sunday, July 18, 2021 Capital Region 1.52% 1.66% 1.75% Central New York 0.83% 1.03% 1.00% Finger Lakes 0.85% 0.96% 1.01% Long Island 1.37% 1.47% 1.61% Mid-Hudson 1.01% 1.01% 0.99% Mohawk Valley 0.70% 0.80% 0.81% New York City 1.24% 1.30% 1.27% North Country 0.89% 0.86% 0.94% Southern Tier 0.64% 0.61% 0.69% Western New York 1.13% 1.36% 1.42% Statewide 1.19% 1.26% 1.26%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, July 16, 2021 Saturday, July 17, 2021 Sunday, July 18, 2021 Bronx 1.11% 1.16% 1.24% Kings 1.35% 1.42% 1.24% New York 1.09% 1.17% 1.19% Queens 1.21% 1.22% 1.24% Richmond 1.72% 1.88% 1.87%

Yesterday, 823 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,110,317. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,823 13 Allegany 3,569 0 Broome 18,710 4 Cattaraugus 5,749 0 Cayuga 6,373 0 Chautauqua 8,982 1 Chemung 7,814 3 Chenango 3,520 1 Clinton 4,866 5 Columbia 4,096 0 Cortland 3,942 1 Delaware 2,404 3 Dutchess 29,632 6 Erie 89,976 15 Essex 1,614 2 Franklin 2,567 0 Fulton 4,443 1 Genesee 5,449 0 Greene 3,428 1 Hamilton 316 0 Herkimer 5,225 0 Jefferson 6,214 0 Lewis 2,829 0 Livingston 4,545 0 Madison 4,592 2 Monroe 69,463 15 Montgomery 4,265 0 Nassau 185,134 99 Niagara 20,129 4 NYC 947,740 461 Oneida 22,733 0 Onondaga 39,212 3 Ontario 7,439 3 Orange 48,612 17 Orleans 3,134 0 Oswego 7,660 0 Otsego 3,475 0 Putnam 10,657 4 Rensselaer 11,305 3 Rockland 47,236 9 Saratoga 15,487 9 Schenectady 13,245 1 Schoharie 1,715 1 Schuyler 1,082 0 Seneca 2,019 1 St. Lawrence 6,691 0 Steuben 6,988 1 Suffolk 202,363 88 Sullivan 6,718 1 Tioga 3,852 0 Tompkins 4,377 0 Ulster 14,001 2 Warren 3,711 5 Washington 3,178 1 Wayne 5,809 3 Westchester 130,421 34 Wyoming 3,608 0 Yates 1,180 0

Yesterday, 3 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,034. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Queens 2 Suffolk 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 11,458 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,058 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 678,175 349 634,352 296 Central New York 536,942 258 505,844 225 Finger Lakes 688,813 372 652,718 387 Long Island 1,565,064 1,489 1,428,827 1,747 Mid-Hudson 1,257,799 1,071 1,142,539 1,019 Mohawk Valley 265,698 182 249,580 151 New York City 5,509,667 7,102 5,023,823 7,556 North Country 248,833 85 228,449 82 Southern Tier 352,128 157 330,676 171 Western New York 749,654 393 694,311 424 Statewide 11,852,773 11,458 10,891,119 12,058

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.