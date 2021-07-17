NEW COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER HITS SPREAD RATE OF 1.1% 12 DAYS AFTER JULY 4 WEEKEND ENDS

Hits: 12

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. NEWS & COMMENT By John F. Bailey. Updated with chart July 17, 2021;

Westchester new covid case percentage of positives tested has doubled from a low of .3 testing positive the previous late April 12 weeks through June 30.

The new case rate is back to 1.1% of 24,310 tested in last 7 days.

The rate of 1.1% positives is the start of the infection rate that builds cases exponentially, 2 for every infected person.

The spread of new coronavirus has suddenly gone from less than 30 a day to 50 a day in Westchester alone in 7 days. It was only 7 days from the end of a very loose holiday three-day weekend that new positives starting going up instead of continuing its previous continued steady-controlled number of 1/2 % and significantly growing number of infections.

The number of daily cases averaging slightly over 30 new cases a day (34,32,33,37,32 from July 9 to July 13, has gone to 51 new cases Wednesday July 14 to 47 on Thursday July 15, paralleling the incubation period of exactly 12 days since the end of the July 5th 3-day holiday weekend in Westchester.

The spread of the disease is now ahead of reduction in new covid cases.

The concern is with less Westchester people getting tested, an average of 3,501 a day the last seven days, there may be more than just 50 persons a day with new cases who are coming down with covid but simply have not shown full symptoms, and are spreading it bigtime.

This raises the question of how many other super spreader weekends coming up in this hottest of all summers in Westchester is going to spread coronavirus and how quickly the new cases will be arriving in hospitals, threatening a healthy fall school opening.

The days paralleling the standard recognized incubation period of 10 to 14 days from the end of the July 5 weekend demonstrates how quickly the disease can reinfect and come back.

The “Anything Goes” policy by authorities in in the state, counties, towns and businesses and the state of reducing wearing masks, allowing in-person gatherings with unlimited persons, heavy beach and swimming facility usage, restaurant and movie restriction liftings is perhaps accelerating this jump.

The unwillingness to get vaccinated, as lamented each week by County Executive George Latimer, is another factor.

A reporter I was having lunch with yesterday wondered aloud Will the Governor as the Governor of California did yesterday bring back close-down restrictions, masks and require vaccination proof before Covid seizes upon the vulnerability of Westchester and all counties reckless wishful thinking?

In the sudden rush to go back to normal, and follow wishful politicians’ thinking that the vaccine is controlling the virus, and politcians’ eagerness to claim credit from the governor for opening up the economy again, are coronavirus and its delta variant reasserting its spread?

The 7 days of spread spread (going up everyday for 7 days) say that.

We need to know whether persons coming down with the new cases had been vaccinated.

Two letters from caregivers of covid cases appeared in the New York Times letter column this morning said that all persons they were treating from covid had not been vaccinated. That tells me it is time to require vaccinations of eligible children before schools start. That tells me there has to be vaccination drives in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

It also tells me that if you have not been vaccinated or have not gone back for you second shot, you are going to get the disease if you are not careful

As a study published in The New York Times today pointed out celebrations of birthdays and special occasions have pointed out as leading spreaders of the disease

The horrifying 50 cases a day figures tell me that vaccinations have to be ramped up and required.

When Friday test results from yesterday for Westchester come out at 2 PM today, I hope they do not show more of an infection rate.

I just worry about wishful thinking that covid is over because it restart the disease bigtime..

Because people are already out there spreading covid but do not know it.

Governor Cuomo has to wake up and smell the coffee.

If we start to whistle past the graveyard, we will have more hospitalizations and graveyards to fill in less than a month at this rate in Westchester.

In 7 days, it already has.