GOVERNOR CUOMO’S VACCINE PACE REPORT: VACCINATION RATES SLOWING. NOT GOOD.

WPCNR THE CUOMO CORONAVIRUS VACCINATION PACE REPORT. From the Governor’s Office. May 25, 2021:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. 90,710 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 788,145 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

“We continue to put more shots in arms every single day and urge vaccination as the key to defeating COVID-19 for good, but vaccination rates are dramatically slowing and to continue moving our numbers up, we need to get creative,” Governor Cuomo said. “That’s why we’ve implemented new incentives—including passes at New York State parks, a lottery and transportation tickets—and are opening pop-up sites in locations convenient to New Yorkers. The future is looking up, but there’s a lot of work to be done rebuilding our state after this devastating pandemic, and the more New Yorkers who get vaccinated, the faster we’ll be able to reimagine our society for a new, brighter and more prosperous future.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 18,528,624

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 90,710

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 788,145

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 63.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 55.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 52.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 44.3%