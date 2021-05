JOHN BAILEY’S TUESDAY WVOX WHITE PLAINS REPORT–THE BIG BROADCAST OF THIS MORNING MAY 25, 2021 ON WVOX AM 1460, WITH DENNIS AND TONNY–THE NICEST TWO PEOPLE ON THE RADIO ON “GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER”

Hits: 0

IT WAS LAST CALL FOR COVID IN WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK USA LAST

NIGHT, DENNIS AND TONNY.

THE MAYOR OFFICIALLY DECLARED THE COVID THREAT IN SUCH

DECLINE “THAT WE HAVE REACHED A POINT

THAT, WEEK TO WEEK THERE IS VERY LITTLE TO REPORT.”

WITH 31 ACTIVE CASES

IN OUR CITY, DOWN 17 AND AVERAGING

APPROXIMATELY 2 NEW CASES PER DAY.

HE SAID THE BEST

THING YOU CAN DO IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY DONE SO, IS TO GET VACCINATED. HE NOTED THE VACCINES ARE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

AND READILY AVAILABLE ON A WALK-IN BASIS. IN FACT 2 PM TODAY AT HIGHLANDS

SCHOOL IN WHITE PLAINS YOU CAN GET VACCINATED OR HAVE YOUR TEEN OVER 12 BE

VACCINATED.

THERE IS PRACTICAL

REASON TO GET VACCINATED, THE MAYOR SAID. IF YOU ARE A COLLEGE STUDENT, HE POINTED OUT, MANY

COLLEGES, INCLUDING THE ENTIRE SUNY SYSTEM, ARE NOW REQUIRING PROOF OF FULL

VACCINATION TO ATTEND IN PERSON.

SPORTS AND

ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS ARE ALSO REQUIRING PROOF OF VACCINATION AND IT IS

ANTICIPATED THAT THE NUMBER OF ACTIVITIES THAT REQUIRE PROOF OF VACCINATION OR

A RECENT NEGATIVE TEST WILL CONTINUE TO GROW.

THE MAYOR’S

CALLS STARTED MARCH 16, 2020, TO DISSEMINATE TIMELY, ACCURATE INFORMATION TO

OUR RESIDENTS AS IT BECAME AVAILABLE. FOR THE FIRST MONTH HE SENT OUT A

ROBOCALL MESSAGE EVERY DAY DECLINING TO ONE A DAY AND NOW THE CALLS HAVE ENDED.

HIS SIGNOFF IN HIS

LAST CALL WAS A TOUCHING THANK YOU THE RESIDENTS. HE NOTED HE HAS PREVIOUSLY

ENDED EVERY CALL WITH THE MESSAGE “WE ARE STANDING TOGETHER BY STAYING APART”.

I WANT TO THANK ALL OF YOU FOR YOUR ACTIONS BIG AND SMALL WHICH HELPED US LIVE

OUT THOSE WORDS.

THE END OF “STAYING

APART” IS ON THE HORIZON BUT WE WILL ALWAYS STAND TOGETHER BECAUSE THAT’S WHO

WE ARE AS A COMMUNITY, MOVING FORWARD AS ONE CITY, ONE WHITE PLAINS.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE

GEORGE LATIMER ANNOUNCED IN HIS COVID BRIEFING MONDAY AFTER NOON THERE WOULD BE

TWO MORE COVID BRIEFINGS FROM HIS OFFICE THIS COMING THURSDAY AND THE LAST ON

JUNE 3.

THE SOUTHEND OF

TOWN IS MAKING STRONG EFFORT TO DEFEAT THE PROPOSED SITE PLAN TO CONVERT THE 701

WESTCHESTER AVENUE BUILDING THE ONE WITH THE COMBE SIGN ON IT TO 360

RESIDENTIAL UNITS AND SURPRISE, RETAIL. THIS IS THE SECOND SUCH PROPOSAL. 1133 WESTCHESTER

AVENUE HAS A COLLECTION OF ATTACHED TOWN HOUSES UNDER CONSTRUCTION.

THE CITY OF WHITE

PLAINS CONCEIVED CREATING RESIDENTIAL AND RETAIL USE ON WESTCHESTER AVENUE

OFFICE PARKS TO DEAL WITH THE VACANCIES THOSE PROPERTIES WERE EXPERIENCING LONG

BEFORE COVID STOPPED THE COUNTY ECONOMY.

THE OBJECTIONS THE ROSEDALE NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION AND THE NORTH STREET

ASSOCIATIONS(THE AREA I LIVE) ARE INCREASED TRAFFIC DENSITY ALONG WESTCHESTER

AVENUE. THEY DISPUTE THE TRAFFIC STUDY

AND SAY IT WILL ADD 611 VEHICLES

TO THE CORPORATE Park Drive and

Westchester Park Drive that is estimated to have 1,480 resident vehicles. The ASSOCIATIONS FEEL THAT

IF THE COUNCIL APPROVES THE CAMPUS OVERLY ZONING, IT SETS A PRECEDENCE FOR ALL

OFFICE PARKS BEHIND WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL. THE HEARING IS JUNE 7

HOWEVER, THE 1133

WESTCHESTER AVENUE PROJECT IS ALREADY A PRECEDENT. THE CITY ALREADY SET IT AND

THE COUNCIL HAS NO CHOICE TO APPROVE IN MY OPINION. THE PROBLEM IS THE CITY OF

WHITE PLAINS HAS NO ZONING THAT CANNOT BE CHANGED EVER SINCE THE CITY CENTER

AND RITZ CARLTON PROJECTS WERE APPROVED FOR OVER 20 STORIES IN HEIGHT IN THE

DOWNTOWN.

WHITE PLAINS IS

TAKING OFF THE RITZ AND PUTTING ON THE OPUS 1 AT THE RIBBON CUTTING OF THE OPUS

HOTEL, THE NEW HOTEL REPLACING THE RITZ CARLTON ON RENAISSANCE SQUARE. THE RITZ

DID NOT RENEW THEIR LEASE IN SEPTEMBER IN THE CAPPELLI ENTERPRISES PROPERTY. IT

BRINGS IN 146 GUEST ROOMS AND 38 LUXURY SUITES. IT APPEARS MORE OPPULENT AND

SWANKY IN THE LOBBY.

MEMORIAL DAY IS

COMING UP ON DELFINO PARK IN WHITE PLAINS AT 11 AM ON MONDAY MEMORIAL DAY.

PLENTY OF ROOM THERE FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING.

WESTCHESTER

INFECTIONS HAVE DECLINED BY 95% SINCE APRIL 1 FROM 400 A DAY TO 18 SUNDAY :

SEVEN WEEKS OF THE VACCINES ROLLING BACK THE RELENTLESS COVID SECOND WAVE THAT

HAS LASTED 4 MONTHS, RIVALING THE FIRST WAVE IN INTENSITY AND LONGER AND HARDER

TO CONTROL. BUT THE VACCINES HAVE DONE IT.

THIS AFTERNOON, COUNTY EXECUTIVE

GEORGE LATIMER REPORTED 18 NEW PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID OF 3,740

TESTED SUNDAY, AN INFECTION RATE OF .0048–LESS THAN HALF A PERCENT. MR.

LATIMER SPOKE OF HOW INFECTIONS HAD DECLINED OVER THE LAST 7 WEEKS. THE NUMBER

OF 18 NEW POSITIVESIS THE LOWEST NUMBER OF NEW INFECTIONS TO DATE IN THE SECOND

WAVE, NOW APPARENTLY ROLLING OUT TO SEA.

THE LAST TIME WESTCHESTER COUNTY

HAD 18 POSITIVES WAS ON JULY 18, 2020, WHEN THE COUNTY CHECKED IN WITH 12

INFECTIONS.

NOW AS WE GO INTO THE FIRST OF THE

“ANYTHING GOES—ALMOST!” HOLIDAY WEEKENDS ON INCREASED SOCIAL GATHERINGS,

RELAXED MASKING RULES AND INCREASED PRIVATE ESTABLISHMENT AUTHORITY TO DECIDE

HOW MANY THEY CAN HAVE IN THEIR ESTABLISHMENT IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN IF OUR

BEHAVIOR WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOOD. BUT VACCINATION IS THE KEY

I PREDICT BASED ON THE PRESENT

RATE OF VACCINATIONS THAT WESTCHESTER WILL BE ALMOST FULLY VACCINATED BY JUNE

20. BUT YOU HAVE TO DEFINE WHAT “FULLY VACCINATED IS”—SINCE THERE ARE

STILL HALF A MILLION PEOPLE LEFT TO GET

SECOND SHOTS.

WITH 1,104,452 PERSONS AS OF THIS

MORNING NEEDING 2ND SHOTS IN

THE ENTIRE MID-HUDSON REGION AND 50,000 2ND SHOTS BEING ADMINISTERED

A WEEK ACROSS THE 7 COUNTIES, WESTCHESTER, DUTCHESS, ORANGE, PUTNAM, ROCKLAND SULLIVAN

AND ULSTER COUNTIES IT WILL TAKE 20 TO 22 WEEKS TO SECOND VACCINATE THEM ALL

PUTTING US ANYWHERE BETWEEN SEPTEMBER AND DECEMBER TO GET 2 MILLION OF THE 2.3

MILLION IN THE MID-HUDSON REGION “FULLY VACCINATED.” SOME ONE IS GOING TO HAVE

REVISE WHAT “FULLY VACCINATED” IS BECAUSE UNLESS THE PERSONS NOT GETTING THE

VACCINE, THE CHILDREN UNDER 12 NOT ELIGIBLE, AND THE PERSONS DELAYING IT LOOKS

LIKE YOU WILL HAVE 2 MILLION OF 2.3 MILLION PEOPLE VACCINATED IN THE MID-HUDSON

REGION.

IT MAY TAKE THE ENTIRE MID-HUDSON

7 COUNTY REGION UNTIL SEPTEMBER DUE THE NUMBER OF PERSONS STILL TO BE VACCINATED

IN ALL THE MID-HUDSON REGION