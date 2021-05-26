STEP UP TO ARCHBICHOP STEPINAC HIGH SCHOOL FOR YOUR COVID VACCINATION FIRST DAY JUNE 1–2 TO 6PM–SIGN UP ON LINE NOW

Hits: 9

WPCNR VACCINATION POP-UP REPORT. From Archbishop Stepinac High School May 26, 2021: Stepinac High School in White Plains New York has partnered with Sunshine Pharmacy, to provide an opportunity for people to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccination. You do have to sign up online for the shot. Anyone over the age of 12 may receive the first vaccination.



The pharmacy will administer both shots at a pop- up clinic that will be set up at Stepinac, located at 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains.



The first shot will be available from 2 to 6 PM, Tuesday, June 1. The second shot will be given on Tuesday, June 22, at the same time individuals received their first shot.



To sign up to receive the shots at Stepinac, click this following link:

https://hipaa.jotform.com/Sunshinepharmacy/stepinachs20210601

Questions should be addressed to the following individuals:

Nurse Pollard at Stepinac High School (cpollard@stepinac.org)

Or

Mr. Patel, Pharmacy Manager, Sunshine Pharmacy

Phone: 914-607-3939 Cell: 914-262-5339

mitesh@mysunshinepharmacy.com