SCHOOL BUDGET PASSES BY 87% MARGIN. HRICAY, LOVITCH, LETIZIA REELECTED TO BOARD OF EDUCATION IN CLOSE CONTEST.

THE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS AS OF 10 pm Tuesday

Ann Vacaro-Teich , Assistant Superintendent for Business on what the new budget does.

CAYNE LETEZIA TALKS ABOUT THE TOUGH BUDGET YEAR. MR LETIZIA WAS ELECTED ALONG WITH OTHER INCUMBENTS JIM HRICAY AND ROSE LOVITCH. RAINA KINDAVAL RAN 27 VOTES BEHIND LOVITCH

The Superintendent released this statement this evening after the election:

The voters approved:

The $229,627,400 budget for the 2021-22 school year that decreases spending by $3.62 million (1.55%) from the current year: 1174 yes; 165 no;



The election of the following members to the White Plains Board of Education: Jamie Hricay (912 votes), Rose Lovitch (843 votes), Cayne Letizia 965

On behalf of our children, educational community members and the Board of Education, please accept my humble thanks and appreciation for all of your support and of course for taking the time to engage in the electoral process. This election’s results are a reminder of how supportive our community is of our school district. I am grateful that we have the opportunity to continue working on behalf of our children and that we are able to move forward with a sound fiscal plan that ensures that our students receive the best education possible.

