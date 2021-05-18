Hits: 0

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From Westchester County Department of Communications. May 18, 2021:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced today the County will provide local Westchester County police departments access to real-time interpreter services through Language Line. The move will allow law enforcement agencies to better serve residents, witnesses and crime victims in their native languages.

Under this initiative, any local police department in need of translation services in any language will contact the WCDPS Communications Unit who will connect the department with a translator. This will enable all residents to receive immediate translation services and be able to communicate with the police in the language in which they are most comfortable.

Language Line provides on-demand interpreting in more than 240 languages via mobile, video, and phone through a team of more than 14,000 professional interpreters.

According to statistics, language barrier can be a strong disincentive for crime victims or witnesses to approach law enforcement for assistance. Non-English-speakers commonly rely on friends of family members to provide translation, but this informal process can be unwieldy and impractical, especially when reporting a crime.

###