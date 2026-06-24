JUNE 24–GOVERNOR HOCHUL AND MAYOR MAMDANI EXPAND ABORTION ACCESS COMMUNICATIONS

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Nearly Half a Million Dollars in New Funding Will Expand the NYC Hotline’s Capacity To Connect Callers with Abortion Providers and Support Services

Today, Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani announced that the New York State Department of Health and the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene are investing $495,000 to expand the New York City Abortion Access Hub’s referral network.

The expansion will allow the Hub to connect callers with a broader network of abortion providers and support organizations outside the five boroughs, helping more people access reproductive health care regardless of where they live.

“As we commemorate four years since the Supreme Court’s disastrous Dobbs decision, New York is sending a clear message to the rest of the country: We’re not going to let Washington Republicans take us backwards,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to our support, we are expanding the reach of this vital resource so more people have access to safe reproductive health care.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani said,

“Four years ago, the disastrous Dobbs decision stripped away a fundamental right and put reproductive health care out of reach for millions of Americans across this country.

Since then, New York has led the fight to protect abortion care. On this anniversary, we are expanding the successful Abortion Access Hub so that anyone seeking care can more easily find it. Together with New York State, we are strengthening a lifeline that connects people to abortion care, medication, transportation, lodging and support. Because abortion is health care. And health care is a human right.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said,

“New York State will continue to fight to protect access to abortion care and reproductive healthcare for anyone in need of these vital services, despite ongoing politically motivated efforts to remove these hard-fought rights. Our partnership with New York City and the expansion of the Abortion Access Hub enables New York State to further protect these fundamental rights and remain a safe harbor for anyone seeking care.”

New York State’s annual investment of $250,000 will support the Hub’s coordination with abortion providers outside New York City and organizations that assist patients with travel, financial support and lodging associated with obtaining care.

NYC Abortion Access Hub

The NYC Abortion Access Hub is a confidential hotline that connects callers to abortion care and related services, including financial assistance, insurance enrollment, transportation and lodging. The Hub was launched in response to the Dobbs decision.

Since its launch, the Hub has answered more than 10,400 calls and nearly 5,000 live chat messages.

More than half of callers seek medication abortion services, while one-quarter of calls come from outside New York state.

Among out-of-state callers, the largest shares come from Florida (35 percent), Texas (27 percent) and Georgia (15 percent), where abortion access is heavily restricted.

Most callers are younger than 30 years old (60 percent). Nearly half identify as Latino (47 percent), nearly one-quarter identify as Black (24 percent), and most report annual household incomes below $25,000 (59 percent).

NYC Sexual Health Clinics

The Hub ALSO connects callers toNYC Sexual Health Clinics,

These clinics offer no-cost medication abortion, contraception and on-site pregnancy testing at four sites. More than 60 percent of clinic patients receive same-day care, and services are provided regardless of immigration status or ability to pay. Additional services offered by the clinics include birth control, emergency contraception, pap smears, and onsite iron level tests for potential medication abortion patients.

The new partnership between State and City health departments will allow the Hub to engage a broader network of providers and expand referral options statewide.