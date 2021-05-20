CDC “COVID GUIDELINES” EFFECTIVE MAY 19 FROM WESTCHESTER COUNTY AND NEW YORK STATE

Hits: 7

COVID-19 Reopening: A Quick Reference Guide* FOR THE WEEKEND



Social Distanced-Based Business Capacities –

Effective May 19, most business capacities—which are currently based upon percentage of maximumoccupancy—will be removed in New York. Businesses will only be limited by the space available for patrons or parties of patrons to maintain the required social distance of 6 feet.

This new distance-based maximum capacity will apply across commercial settings, including retail, food services, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services, among other settings. It will also apply in houses of worship.

The outdoor social gathering limit will increase from 200 to 500 people on May 10 .

will increase from 200 to 500 people on May 10 The indoor social gathering limit will increase from 100 to 250 people on May 19 .

will increase from 100 to 250 people on May 19 The outdoor residential gathering limit of 25 people is removed as of May 19.

of 25 people is removed as of May 19. The indoor residential gathering limit will increase from 10 to 50 people on May 19.

will increase from 10 to 50 people on May 19. Large-scale indoor event venues will operate at 30% capacity starting May 19.

will operate at 30% capacity starting May 19. New York City Subway will resume 24 hour a day service beginning May 17.

will resume 24 hour a day service beginning May 17. Indoor dining in New York City will expand to 75% capacity beginning May 7.

will expand to 75% capacity beginning May 7. New York City gyms and fitness centers will expand to 50% capacity beginning May 15.

will expand to 50% capacity beginning May 15. Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services will expand to 75% capacity beginning May 7.

will expand to 75% capacity beginning May 7. The 12 a.m. food and beverage curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining areas beginning May 7 and for indoor dining areas beginning May 31.

will be lifted for outdoor dining areas beginning May 7 and for indoor dining areas beginning May 31. The 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result will be lifted May 17, with the curfew for all catered events to be lifted May 31.

where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result will be lifted May 17, with the curfew for all catered events to be lifted May 31. Large-scale outdoor event venues , including professional and collegiate sports and live performing arts & entertainment, can increase capacity to 33% beginning May 19.

, including professional and collegiate sports and live performing arts & entertainment, can increase capacity to 33% beginning May 19. Gyms and fitness centers outside of NYC can increase capacity to 50% beginning May 15.

can increase capacity to 50% beginning May 15. Casinos and gaming facilities can increase capacity to 50% beginning May 15.

can increase capacity to 50% beginning May 15. Offices can increase capacity to 75% beginning May 15.

*These measures are subject to NYS issuing official guidance.