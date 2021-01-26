Hits: 0

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. January 26, 2021:

The White Plains Schools continue to monitor students closely to evaluate whether the combination of 2 days of classroom and three days of remote learning is effective in teaching students the skill advancement that earns them advancement to the next grade.

The District is applying to have schools become vaccination hubs to facilitate vaccinations of staff and public to get all staff and teachers vaccinated to reopen schools fulltime in spring and summer (for “robust” summer school, if needed).

WPCNR asked : “Do you have schools being vaccinated where entire staff populations at a time, or is it “shotgun,” meaning no school would be completely vaccinated. All teachers and staff are eligible for vaccination, right, so there should be no vaccination delay except for the supply?”

Dr. Ricca gave WPCNR this statement:

At present, our faculty/staff are being vaccinated through the 1B phase opportunities offered by the State. We are working with the County/State to (hopefully) become a vaccination hub. We are ready to assume that role, if allowed. As you mention, supply (from the federal level) has been the initial challenge.

I queried about the effectiveness of this school year instruction:

“How will level of proficiency of students in each grade be determined as deciding whether every grade automatically advances to their next year or be held back? What academic measurements will be used? Or is the current thoughts are that next year will be a substantial review year or perhaps a summer school for students not being up to standard?

Dr. Ricca outlined the plan:

“Despite the pandemic, we continue to assess and monitor our students’ growth and progress as in the past. Depending upon the grade level, different assessments/bench marking programs are used.

While there are certainly challenges associated with the format of the in-person experience and dealing with the pandemic, our children continue to progress. We plan to offer a robust summer opportunity to our children.

Additionally, as soon as we are able to return in-person, every day, our professional staff will continue to assess student growth and support our children where needed.

Grading and expectations for student engagement have not been substantially altered this academic year. Still, we know that our children will need supports – everything from social/emotional to academic.

We will be ready to give that support.