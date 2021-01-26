GREENBURGH BUILDING DEPT CLOSES BECAUSE OF STAFFER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID

Hits: 2

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. From Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. January 26, 2021:

Monday morning an employee of the Building Department was not feeling well.

The employee has tested positive for the Covid 19 virus. The employee’s most recent day of working at the Building Department was this past Friday, January 23rd.

The Department of Health has recommended that anyone who had contact with such employee beyond 15 minutes should be told to quarantine for 10 days from the last point of contact with such employee.

As a result, Building Department employees are in self-quarantine and each will get tested.

Absent any symptoms or positive test results, the anticipated return date for the Building Department employees is Tuesday, February 2. The support staff will continue to work from home by answering the phones and responding to e-mails.

Unfortunately, no inspections will take place, and no permits will be issued during this temporary period of shut-down.